2 athletes, 10 others among new Olympic-related virus cases

The Tokyo Games' organizing committee reported 12 new positive COVID-19 cases relating to the Olympics on Thursday, with two of the cases involving foreign athletes residing in the athletes' village.
A total of 87 people associated with the Olympics have so far tested positive for the virus in Tokyo since visitors started arriving for the Tokyo Games, including a first case at the athletes' village on Saturday.
The two athletes who tested positive were named as Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs, ranked No. 8 in the world in women's street skateboarding, and Czech Republic table tennis player Pavel Sirucek.
The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics started compiling figures on July 1. The overall tally does not include athletes at pre-Olympic training camps in Japan.
Local organizers and the International Olympic Committee have insisted the Games will not become a super spreader event. The opening ceremony will be held Friday night without any fans because of COVID-19 restrictions in Tokyo.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Olympic opening ceremony is not started yet until tomorrow but we already see new covid cases everyday.
WilliB
"cases" with no consequences for the affected. Only Numbers from a PCR test which always turns positive, if you crank up the numbers of cycles enough.
louisferdinandc
87 positives out of over 30,000 tests. 0.3% at worst. Meanwhile in Tokyo…
snowymountainhell
Now that most of the ingredients have been added into the pot, they just have to set the range to ‘simmer’ and “Tokyo’s Olympic Summer Stew” will soon be ‘ready to serve’ to those in the populace not yet fully inoculated.
WilliB
snowymountainhell
You do realize that most of new cases in heavily vaxxed countries are fully inoculated, or were you unaware of that?
klausdorth
Despite inoculation you can still get or spread it! That's how many for the past couple of days? I'd say too many already and definitely more to come. Let's wait for today's Tokyo and other areas count!
marcelito
How very convenient.
snowymountainhell
And @WilliB 4:25pm,‘You’ do realize that @4:20pm reference was to Japan’s populace that has NOT been fully vaccinated, …
… or were ‘You’ unaware of That *?
Once again:
Chico3
It will continue.
Michael O’ Dereiter
The official response of the IOC and co: repeat the words "safe and secure" like a broken record.
snowymountainhell
And where will they go IF illnesses and injuries become dire? - 4:30pm Today:
anon99999
So will they be the "2nd" and the "3rd" athletes to miss their events after the Chilean announced yesterday as the "1st". Although there seems some to have been other athletes who tested positive earlier who must still have been allowed to compete!
Bjorn Tomention
E N D the damn S H A M of the 5 ringed circus
Paul
But, but , but Bach promised safe Olympics and we were told that the Olympic village is safe!!!!
Jim
But our great leader said in Wall Street Journal interview that he thinks Tokyo covid situation is at right place and in control right???
klausdorth
There we got it! Approaching the 2.000 plus count very soon. And please spare me the obese, old folks, and inoculated talk! It's getting worse day by day!
Paul
Hmmmmm, When all those athletes go back home and start spreading the New Olympic variant all over the world! And all those volunteers bring it home with them... We won't know for 10 days till it hits us. And then what are you going to do? pass on the blame on to someone else? Find some scapegoat to take all the blame while you are laughing all the way to the bank with your $3 billion to $4 billion?
Tokyo-Engr
Zero Risk
louisferdinandc
Zero point three risk, from the Olympics to Japan.
For the Olympics from Japan, it’s a different story.
Once again, since July 1st there have been 87 positives (out of 20,000+ tests) related to the games, and some…what, a bit over 50,000 positives in Japan over the same period, despite wildly under-testing, meaning probably closer to 3-400,000 including asymptomatic (most athletes are actually asymptomatic and wouldn’t even be tested and found in any other area of Japan).