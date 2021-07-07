Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

One customer injured in Tokyo ramen shop explosion

2 Comments
TOKYO

A male customer eating at a ramen restaurant in Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward was taken to hospital following an explosion inside the eatery on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at a ramen shop located near JR Kanamachi Station at around 9:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said the explosion was caused by a gas venting operation to remove a gas cylinder attached to a portable stove.

There were several people inside the restaurant at the time. The man taken to hospital suffered an ear injury.

I thought restaurants were supposed to close at 8pm?

Good luck eating ramen in a COVID-safe manner.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

I thought restaurants were supposed to close at 8pm?

Good luck eating ramen in a COVID-safe manner.

It’s still safer than taking the morning train like sardines in Tokyo…authorities don’t talk about that! Just ordering restaurants to close at 8pm has done little to prevent the infections!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Jim - I'm with you there 100%. The idea of jamming hundreds of people into carriages twice a day to sit in badly-ventilated offices so their shacho can look like he's "managing" them is preposterous.

But the trouble with closing restaurants at 8pm is that everyone on the train home is hungry. So much mor tempting to take the mask off and grab a quick nibble on a snack.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The hidden dangers of eating ramen.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

