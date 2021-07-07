One customer injured in Tokyo ramen shop explosion

A male customer eating at a ramen restaurant in Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward was taken to hospital following an explosion inside the eatery on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at a ramen shop located near JR Kanamachi Station at around 9:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said the explosion was caused by a gas venting operation to remove a gas cylinder attached to a portable stove.

There were several people inside the restaurant at the time. The man taken to hospital suffered an ear injury.

