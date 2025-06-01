 Japan Today
One dead, 8 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Shimane Prefecture

SHIMANE

A woman was killed and eight other people injured in an accident involving three vehicles on the San'in Expressway in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 3:30 p.m., TV Asahi reported.

Police said that a car driven by a 71-year-old man crossed over the center line into the oncoming lane and collided with a light passenger car and a freight truck.

Sumie Nishizawa, 65, who was in the passenger seat of the light car, was killed.

Eight other men and women sustained serious and minor injuries, including a 7-year-old boy who is unconscious and in critical condition. The boy was in the back seat of the freight truck.

The man driving the passenger car was seriously injured, police said, adding they will wait until he recovers before questioning him.

