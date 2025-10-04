 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
More and more wild bears have been spotted in Japan in recent years, even in residential areas, due to factors including a declining human population and climate change Image: AFP/File
national

One dead, one missing in northern Japan after bear attack

0 Comments
TOKYO

A woman in northern Japan has died after being attacked by a bear while picking mushrooms and another was missing, police and local media said on Saturday.

More and more wild bears have been spotted in Japan in recent years, even in residential areas, due to factors including a declining human population and climate change.

"A woman was confirmed dead and another is still missing," a police official in Miyagi Prefecture told AFP.

Four people including the two women in their 70s were picking mushrooms on a mountain on Friday, according to police.

While the official said police were still investigating the cause of death, local media reported one of the group called police saying the woman was attacked by a bear.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that police believed she was attacked by the animal based on injuries to her body.

Separately, the body of a 78-year-old man with multiple claw marks was found in Nagano Prefecture, according to the Asahi Shimbun daily. Police think he was killed by a bear, the report said.

Last month, Japan eased gun rules making it easier for hunters to use rifles in built-up areas following a rise in bear attacks.

According to NHK, 69 people nationwide suffered injuries caused by bears, with five of these resulting in death between April and August this year.

Government data shows bears attacked 85 people in the year ending March 2025, with three fatalities.

In the previous year, there were 219 attacks and six deaths.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 30 – Oct. 6)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Akiu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Why Dating in Japan Is So Hard—and What Actually Helps

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Gassan

GaijinPot Travel

The 2025 Japan Census Is Mandatory—Skip It and Risk a ¥500,000 Fine

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Tsukimi (Moon Viewing) Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa: My Favorite Event of the Year

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos in Japan

Savvy Tokyo