national

One girl dead, one injured after apparently jumping from apartment building

HYOGO

One teenage girl died and another teenage girl is in a serious condition after they apparently jumped from the roof of a municipal housing building in Ashiya City, Hyogo Prefecture, police said Tuesday.

According to police reports, a male resident found the two girls collapsed on the premises at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Kyodo News reported. The girls were rushed to hospital, with one pronounced dead on arrival while the other remains unconscious and in critical condition, police said.

Police found two pairs of shoes and personal belongings in the hallway on the building’s eighth floor. However, there was no suicide note left by the teenagers.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

