Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

One girl dead, one injured after jumping from building in Osaka Prefecture

1 Comment
OSAKA

One teenage girl died and another is in a serious condition after they apparently jumped from an apartment building in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday night.

According to police, a passerby found the two girls lying on the ground on the premises of the apartment building at around 11:10 p.m., and called 119, Kyodo News reported. The two were taken to hospital. One was declared dead on arrival and the other remained in a serious condition on Tuesday.

Police said shoes, belongings and what appeared to be suicide notes were found on the ninth floor of the building. The two girls were wearing their school uniforms, police said, adding they were third-year junior high school students.

The scene is in a residential area about 400 meters northeast of JR Suita Station.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Last chance to study Japanese in Japan

If you want to come study in Japan this Summer it's your final opportunity to apply — the deadline is March 1!

Deadline may differ depending on schools.

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

No doubt these girls were being bullied, but certainly can't address THAT problem.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Stirrings of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Hogon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

The Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Do’s & Don’ts In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sunrise Express

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 12 – 18, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Enter The 2024 GaijinPot 6-Word Video Contest

GaijinPot Blog

Aquas Shimane Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel