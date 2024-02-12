One girl dead, one injured after jumping from building in Osaka Prefecture

One teenage girl died and another is in a serious condition after they apparently jumped from an apartment building in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday night.

According to police, a passerby found the two girls lying on the ground on the premises of the apartment building at around 11:10 p.m., and called 119, Kyodo News reported. The two were taken to hospital. One was declared dead on arrival and the other remained in a serious condition on Tuesday.

Police said shoes, belongings and what appeared to be suicide notes were found on the ninth floor of the building. The two girls were wearing their school uniforms, police said, adding they were third-year junior high school students.

The scene is in a residential area about 400 meters northeast of JR Suita Station.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today