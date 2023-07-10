Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

One dead as heavy rain triggers landslides in Kyushu

0 Comments
TOKYO

Torrential rain triggered landslides that killed at least one person and prompted authorities to order tens of thousands of people to leave their homes on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu on Monday.

One woman in her 70s was killed when a landslide hit her house in Fukuoka prefecture, public broadcaster NHK said.

Another three people were missing after a landslide hit two homes in Saga prefecture, NHK said.

The highest-level warning for heavy rain was issued in parts of Fukuoka and Oita prefectures.

Up to an additional 200 mm of rain is expected to fall in northern Kyushu up to early morning on Tuesday, said Satoshi Sugimoto, director of forecast division at the Japan Meteorological Agency.

"The rain is becoming so heavy unlike anything seen before," the official said.

Shinkansen (bullet train) service was suspended between Hiroshima and Fukuoka's Hakata stations.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Why You Need To Know Japanese Before You Study In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Itoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Skin Care Products for Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

On the Road Again: Japan’s Rest Stops and Roadside Stations

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Enjoying Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel’s Favorite Destinations in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Travel