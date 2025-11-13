One of Tokyo's busiest stations changing name on its signs, but not necessarily to make it easier for people to find their way around

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

Ikebukuro Station is one of Tokyo’s busiest rail hubs, with more than 2.5 million passengers passing through it on an average day. That makes it a major landmark in the city, so a lot of people were startled to hear that it’s (kind of) getting a new name.

Starting this Friday, the signage within the JR section of Ikebukuro Station, consisting of the platforms and walkways for the Yamanote, Shonen Shinjuku, Saikyo, and Narita Express Lines, will be changed from “Ikebukuro Station” to “Ikebukuro Station (Bic Camera-mae),” meaning “Ikebukuro Station (in front of Bic Camera).”

Bic Camera is one of Japan’s largest electronics retailers, both in terms of the chain’s revenue and the floorspace of its multi-level branches. One of the company’s headquarters buildings is located in the Ikebukuro neighborhood, and it’s also reopening three renovated retail branches in the area this coming Friday too. However, the signage name change still has many people in Japan scratching their heads, for a couple of reasons.

First off is the fact that, big as they may be, the Ikebukuro Bic Camera branches aren’t really local landmarks. Some stores in Tokyo really do achieve iconic, meet-up-spot status, such as Shibuya’s 109 or the Alta building in Shinjuku, but the Ikebukuro Bics have never really been that popular for rendezvousing or orienteering. Within Ikebukuro, the massive 60-floor skyscraper Sunshine 60 is already seen as a symbol of the neighborhood itself, and the average person is much more likely to be able to give directions to it or the Sunshine City entertainment center at its base than they are to any of the Bic Camera stores in the area.

The Seibu and Tobu department stores, attached to the east and west sides of the station itself, are also much more prominent in most people’s mental map of Ikebukuro, and arguably so are the Parco department store and Animate anime specialty shop.

▼ Parco, right on the north side of Ikebukuro Station, is hard to miss.

Sure, the Bic Camera Ikebukuro Main Branch is located on the next block over from Ikebukuro Station, and just a few minutes’ walk away from the gates…

…but it’s probably not going to be the first thing you see when you get out onto the street.

▼ That’s the Ikebukuro Station entrance/exit circled in red, and Bic Camera circled in blue.

n other words, not only is Bic Camera not a mental landmark for most people, even those who do remember where it is probably wouldn’t describe its location as “in front of” Ikebukuro Station. So if the revised signage name isn’t really going to help people navigate their way around the train network and surrounding streets, why make the change? Online commenters seem to have an idea, with reactions including:

“Wonder how much cash you gotta drop to have JR let you change the name on the station signs.”

“How much advertising revenue is JR getting from this?”

“If there’s a system in place now by which companies can just start changing the names if they pay JR enough, will all sorts of other companies start doing this too?”

“This is really dumb of JR East. If they were going to change the name to reflect some facility close to Ikebukuro Station, it should have been the Tobu Department Store.”

“’In front of Parco’ or ‘In front of [PC store] SofMap’ would have been better than Bic Camera.”

“I hope [Bic Camera rival] Yodobashi Camera fights back with ‘Akihabara (in front of Yodobashi Camera).’”

“Seriously? Private companies can have their names on public railroad network signs?”

Advance images of the new signage do indeed show that not only will the new signs for Ikebukuro Station carry the Bic Camera name, they’ll retain the company’s font and logo too.

As for the comment about “public railroads,” while JR East (the division of JR that Ikebukuro Station is operated by) has been an entirely publicly traded corporation since 2016, it began as a national, government-managed railway network, and still was so when Ikebukuro Station was built. So while JR is actually no longer a public rail network, a lot of tax revenue went into the company’s infrastructure, and between that and a recent string of ticket price increases, it’s not surprising that some people aren’t pleased with the signage name change, seeing it as another way JR is trying to squeeze out every last yen of revenue they can. JR Ikebukuro also changed its train departure melody to the Bic Camera jingle played in the chain’s stores and TV commercials in the spring of 2024.

Station names having naming rights paid for by private companies isn’t an entirely unknown concept in Japan, but it’s generally something that happens with less prominent lines and locations. It’s a rarity for the Yamanote Line, which, as the loop that encircles central Tokyo, is the most famous train line in Japan. However, the signage name change isn’t unprecedented, as in October of 2023 JR’s Kanda Station, also on the Yamanote Line, changed its signage to “Kanda Station (in front of Earth Corporation headquarters)” and included the font and logo of bug repellant and pharmaceutical company Earth Corporation, despite Earth’s offices being even less of a landmark in Kanda than Bic Camera in Ikebukuro.

▼ Kanda Station signage with “in front of Earth Corporation headquarters” (アース製薬本社前)

Incidentally, Tokyo also has a Mitsukoshimae Station, meaning “in front of Mitsukoshi,” on the Tokyo Metro’s Ginza and Hanzomon Lines, but that one gets a pass because of its proximity to the Nihonbashi branch of the Mitsukoshi department store, which was originally constructed in 1914 and was/is an honest-to-good local landmark.

For those perturbed by the new “in front of Bic Camera” part of the Ikebukuro Station name, there are a few silver linings. First, it’s sort of murky as to whether the “(in front of Bic Camera)” is meant to be considered part of the official name of Ikebukuro Station, or if it’s meant as just an additional bit of (almost certainly paid-for) guidance. As such, you probably won’t hear too many people using the tag-on in casual conversation when talking about the station. Also, the rename only applies to the JR portion of the station, which means that within the Tokyo Metro and Seibu and Tobu train line sections of the building, it’s still just “Ikebukuro Station.”

Finally, judging from the example image of the new Ikebukuro signage shown above and photos of the JR Kanda Station following its deal with Earth, the corporate sponsorship shout-out looks like it’ll only be written in the Japanese-language section of the sign.

Whether that’s to cut down clutter and make it easier for international travelers to navigate the train network, or simply because it would have cost extra to purchase space for foreign languages too, is unknown.

