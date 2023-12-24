One-year-old boy killed in car crash in Shizuoka Prefecture

A one-year-old boy was killed and four people seriously injured after a small car collided head-on with another car in Kawazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 4 p.m. on National Route 135, Kyodo News reported. Police said the boy, Nagito Sakurai, was sitting in the back seat of the light car driven by his 39-year-old mother. His five-year-old sister was in the front seat.

Police said Nagito’s mother and sister sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital. Two people in the other car also suffered serious injuries, police said.

Police said visibility was good at the time and that the collision occurred on a curve after the light car drifted over the center line into the path of the passenger car.

