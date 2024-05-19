Online reservations begin for Mount Fuji climbers to ease congestion

Screenshot of the English online reservation website for climbing Mount Fuji's Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi Prefecture side of the mountain

Online reservations began Monday for visitors climbing Mount Fuji on the most commonly used trail situated in Yamanashi Prefecture to ease congestion, with local authorities set to start charging 2,000 yen when the trail opens this summer.

Bookings can be made on the official website for climbing Mount Fuji, which is operated by the prefecture and other stakeholders, until the day before the climb.

The Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi Prefecture side of the 3,776-meter mountain is usually open from July 1 to Sept 10. The prefecture accepts a maximum of 4,000 climbers per day and 3,000 slots will be available via online booking.

The remaining slots will be available on the day of the climb, with the fee collected at the site.

Climbers reserving online will receive a QR code via email that they must scan at the 5th station of the trail. They will be given an identification wristband.

Designated as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in 2013, Japan's highest peak, straddling Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures, is a popular tourist destination in Japan.

Yamanashi Prefecture will set up a gate this summer at the 5th station to close the trail between 4 p.m. and 3 a.m. except for those who have made prior reservations to stay overnight in huts. Local authorities are seeking to deter "bullet climbing," or the attempt to reach the summit and return without staying the night near the top.

© KYODO