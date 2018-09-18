Only 20% of municipalities in Japan have soil liquefaction hazard map

Only about 20 percent of municipalities in Japan have produced local maps showing areas prone to soil liquefaction, a phenomenon which caused extensive building damage in the recent quake disaster in Hokkaido.

Liquefaction, in which soil becomes saturated with ground water and loses its solidity in response to a stress such as shaking during an earthquake, caused serious structural damage to well over 100 homes in parts of Sapporo in the magnitude 6.7 quake that hit the northernmost main island on Sept 6.

Of the 47 prefectures, none of the municipalities in Nagasaki, Oita, Shimane, Tochigi or Yamaguchi had so-called hazard maps to specifically show the risk of soil liquefaction, according to surveys by the land ministry and the Cabinet Office.

Coastal areas are known to be prone to the problem, but it occurred in an inland area in Sapporo's Kiyota Ward where damaged homes stood on land reclaimed from a river.

In the case of Kiyota, a soil liquefaction hazard map published by the government of Sapporo in 2009 proved to be accurate.

Satoko Oki, an associate professor at Keio University, said since many residential areas had been developed on slopes and reclaimed land when the country's population was growing rapidly, they remain vulnerable to landslides and soil liquefaction.

Production of soil liquefaction hazard maps is not mandatory, while flood and landslide hazard maps are mandatory for municipalities facing such risks, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Experts say some local governments do not make soil liquefaction hazard maps due to the cost of surveying geological features including the presence of underground water as well as time and labor needed to collect records of past ground preparation work conducted during the process of developing residential areas.

Severe episodes of soil liquefaction triggered by an earthquake in Japan have occurred mostly in coastal areas such as Urayasu east of Tokyo and Kobe in western Japan.

