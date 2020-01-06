Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Only 40% of dams in Japan can mitigate flood risks: survey

0 Comments
OSAKA

Only 40 percent of dams in Japan can pre-emptively release their reservoirs' water prior to heavy rains to mitigate flood risks, a Kyodo News survey showed Monday.

The lack of the "pre-release" function has forced some dam operators to enact emergency discharge only after water levels approached their limit in recent typhoons and other rain disasters. Some people died due to swollen rivers caused by such a release in the 2018 torrential rain in western Japan.

The government has been calling for dam operators to prepare the function for strategic release and actively manage water levels. But improvement work will likely cause various challenges including costs.

The survey, conducted last month, found that 246 out of 559 dams operated by 57 organizations throughout the country are able to pre-release water prior to forecast rainfall.

Forty-five bodies saying they have difficulty doing so cited reasons including the structures of existing dams, such as lacking discharge gates or having discharge conduits with weak drainage capacity.

One of the respondents said that if they pre-release water but have no rain, the resulting water shortage entails risks to farmers and water utility companies and negatively impacts society at large.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 11-13

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #62: Humidifier Adds Fire Instead of Moisture to the Air

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy News

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Imamiya Ebisu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel