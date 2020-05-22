Only top 30% of foreign students to be eligible for gov't handouts

The Japanese government has set an additional criteria for foreign students hoping to receiving cash handouts of up to 200,000 yen for students in the country struggling financially amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, making only those in the top 30 percent of grades eligible.
The additional condition, which will create a gap in the financial support for students facing hardship in paying for tuition or living costs, has sparked criticism as many foreign students experience the same challenges as their Japanese counterparts.
Members of a student advocacy group that has been calling on the government to reduce school expenses called the decision "complete discrimination." On Twitter, a Japanese hashtag meaning "The education ministry should give all foreign exchange students the cash handout" has also been gaining traction.
In explaining its decision, the education ministry has said, "With many foreign students eventually returning to their home countries, we have set a condition to limit the handout to promising talent most likely to contribute to Japan in the future."
As the government will rely on institutions to determine which of their students should receive the assistance, those not meeting the criteria may still be eligible for the handouts, it said.
Education minister Koichi Hagiuda indicated that students from overseas would be eligible for the program during a press conference Tuesday, when he announced that cash handouts would be provided to around 430,000 university and other students in Japan.
But he made no mention of the additional criteria foreign students needed to fulfill, which only came to light during communication with universities and other institutions.
According to the ministry, requirements for program eligibility include a reduction of over 50 percent in the monthly income from part-time jobs used to support tuition fees and, in general, a yearly allowance of less than 1.5 million yen from family. The student must also be living outside of home.
In addition, foreign students must be achieving high marks and have attained a grade point average of at least 2.30 in the past academic year. This accounts for the top 25 to 30 percent of students, the ministry said.
Foreign students must also have a monthly attendance rate of over 80 percent, receive less than an average 90,000 yen allowance per month excluding registration and tuition fees, and not be a dependent of someone in Japan earning more than 5 million yen a year.
On top of the conditions, those "deemed by their institutions as unable to continue their studies due to financial difficulties" will be eligible for the handouts, the ministry said.
In order to quickly provide assistance, the government has left the screening of eligible students to each institution. Universities and other schools will select eligible students from a pool comprised of Japan Student Services Organization scholarship recipients and other records.
The education ministry has not calculated what percentage of the roughly 430,000 students eligible for the program are foreigners.
Koki Saito, a university student and student advocacy group member, said foreign students are in just as dire need of help but unlike their Japanese counterparts have to face a grade eligibility requirement.
"The government has been taking steps to attract foreign students but when things go wrong, are you going to drop them? This may become an international issue, and I want this requirement scrapped," Saito said.
No Business
Sounds perfectly reasonable to me.
rainyday
I think there is an important distinction to be made between foreign "exchange" students, and foreign students who are enrolled in degree granting programs at Japanese universities.
Most (in fact pretty much all) exchange students are only in Japan for 6 months to 1 year before going back to their home country and it makes sense to exclude them. In fact a lot of them are no longer in Japan anyway since most universities have put those exchanges on hold this term and didn't accept any when the school year started last month.
For foreign students enrolled in 4 year degree programs at Japanese universities though this is unfair - they are full time residents of Japan and are basically the same as Japanese students at their universities. They really should be eligible for this without this ridiculous procedure which seems designed solely to prevent them from applying in the first place.
klausdorth
Not nice, not fair, but understandable.
(Quite?) some of those students are either a) sponsored by their government already, b) already have enough money to study abroad, or c) are students because it's the easiest way to get a visa and start working. Of course I would like to see all students, whether Japanese or foreign are being treated the same way.
drlucifer
Looks like insurance or some contracts where the most important details pertaining to the contract
are hidden in fine prints somewhere in the document and you will probably need a magnifying glass
to see it. Just go to show that the handout is not to help or out of the heart but rather to show off or out
of pressure.
Very despicable.
Hunter James
If you study abroad then you should have enough backup finance to survive in cases of emergency! Most so called ‘ foreign students ‘ in Japan are here to work rather than study!
Jim
People haven’t received their 100,000yen yet! Some even haven’t received their application forms. Now the Government announces this for students. I wonder how long it will take for these students to claim this...maybe 6 months! Just read an interesting article on Japan Times whereby Korean citizens received their cash handouts within minutes of applying online directly transferred to their banks! Japan can do much better but as always drags its feet!