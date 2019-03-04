Ootoya to close most restaurants for a day on March 12 for staff training after video prank

The restaurant chain Ootoya Holdings will close most of its stores for the day on March 12 so that staff can undergo training, following last month’s incident in which one of its employees, wearing a mask and naked from the waist down, was posted online.

A spokesman for Ootoya said most of the company’s 350 stores will be closed except for a few in shopping malls, Fuji TV reported.

The company said it will emphasize to staff the importance of taking their jobs seriously. Employees will not be permitted to use their smartphones or other mobile devices while on duty.

Photo: YOUTUBE

The video footage that led to the company’s decision depicted the employee wearing an extraterrestrial mask while naked from the waist down and prancing around with a metal tray that was covering his private parts. He then moved the tray away to expose himself.

The company received an email at around 6 p.m. on Feb 16 about the incident after someone saw it online. The following day, an investigation revealed that the individual in the video was, in fact, an Ootoya employee at an Osaka location.

Three employees were fired as a result of the prank. The president and five executives took a 10% play cut for March to take responsibility for the incident.

