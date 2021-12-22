Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tanks containing contaminated water are seen at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae/File
national

TEPCO files for approval of Fukushima plant water release

2 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

The operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant has applied for approval from safety authorities to construct an undersea tunnel and other facilities needed for the planned release of large amounts of treated radioactive water into the sea.

The operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), said it hopes to obtain approval from the Nuclear Regulation Authority to begin constructing the facilities in June and start releasing the water in April 2023.

The approval would cover the basic plan and design of the undersea tunnel, equipment to dilute the water with sea water and other necessary materials.

TEPCO plans to release massive amounts of treated but still radioactive water into the ocean about one kilometer from the plant to ensure safety and minimize the impact on local fishing and the environment.

The contaminated water is to be diluted with large amounts of seawater to reduce the concentration of radioactive materials below allowable limits.

About 1,000 storage tanks at the plant currently filled with radioactive water need to be removed to make room for facilities necessary for the plant’s decommissioning, TEPCO says.

An official in charge of the water discharge project, Junichi Matsumoto, said TEPCO will construct the undersea tunnel by drilling through bedrock in the seabed.

Under the plan TEPCO submitted to the nuclear authority, the water will be released about 12 meters (40 feet) below the ocean’s surface.

Increasing amounts of radioactive water have been stored at the Fukushima Daiichi plant since 2011, when a massive earthquake and tsunami damaged three reactors and their cooling water became contaminated and began leaking. The plant says the storage tanks currently hold about 1.29 million tons of water and will reach their capacity of 1.37 million tons by early 2023.

The government in April approved the decision to start discharging the water into the Pacific Ocean under safety standards set by regulators, calling it the most realistic option. The idea has been fiercely opposed by fishermen, residents and neighboring countries including China and South Korea.

Japan has requested assistance from the International Atomic Energy Agency to ensure the discharge meets international safety standards and to gain the understanding of the international community.

The release, with an annual cap on radioactive materials, will continue for about 30 years, or until the plant’s decommissioning ends, TEPCO has said.

Government and TEPCO officials say tritium, which is not harmful in small amounts, cannot be removed from the water, but all other isotopes selected for treatment can be reduced to safe levels before release.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Let's go!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I bet if China intended to do something like that, half the world would jump to the roof.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Mirchy

Both China and Korea have done it with their nuclear reactors.

It's all war of words.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

TEPCO was waiting for a visit from the IAEA to investigate the situation but the visit was cancelled until next year. So TEPCO is still going ahead.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The release of water from a functioning nuclear plant can not be compared to this major nuclear disaster, the second-largest in nuclear history.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Of course they will , not like other parties have a say or there is any real science behind it….dump it all.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Purchase some flights on SpaceX and sent it to Mars.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The photo gives a good indication of just how much tainted water they intend to release. It’s far beyond a ‘drop in the ocean’.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog