Operator of Sapporo homes for underprivileged admits lax fire control

An executive of a company operating homes for welfare recipients in Sapporo has admitted that the firm had prepared few fire protection measures for residents in the first press conference since one of its buildings was gutted by a blaze last week that left 11 people dead.

"Our system (for fire protection) was insufficient," said Akio Watanabe, vice representative of Nanmosa Support, which operates about 20 homes in the northern Japanese city for 250 people, on Sunday. "We hadn't thought much about (fire protection). We were operating only within the legally permissible range," he said.

The fire broke out late Wednesday night at the three-story wooden building, where 16 men and women, mostly elderly, were living, with only five residents surviving.

Among them were dementia patients, people with no relatives and some needing assistance in daily life. Nanmosa Support staff members provided three meals a day in the dining hall as a paid service for those who wished, and accompanied residents to go shopping or go to clinics, but there were no staff members at night.

The police continued investigations Monday to find the cause of the fire, with the company's representative Noriyoshi Fujimoto accompanying the investigators at the site.

Watanabe said some residents used to hang their laundry near kerosene heaters and tanks of kerosene oil were kept in the hallways.

He said the company had not prepared a fire evacuation plan for the home or carried out an evacuation drill.

"I offer my sincerest prayers for those who died. I am sorry that I was not able to rescue them," he said.

Of the 11 victims, the remains of six have been identified through DNA analysis and other tests.

