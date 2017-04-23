Y800 bil needed to scrap nuclear reprocessing plant

The operator of a nuclear fuel reprocessing plant northeast of Tokyo revealed for the first time that it will cost an estimated 800 billion yen ($7.3 billion) to scrap the aging facility, an official from the operator said Saturday.

The state-backed Japan Atomic Energy Agency did not reveal the cost, which will be shouldered by taxpayers, when it decided in 2014 to close the nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in Tokaimura, Ibaraki Prefecture, over a 70-year period.

The estimated cost is more than 10 times that of scrapping an ordinary nuclear power plant. An earlier agency estimate said the decommissioning would cost some 217 billion yen over just the first 10 years.

Starting operation in 1977, the facility was Japan's first spent-fuel reprocessing plant. It was built under the country's nuclear fuel cycle policy, which aims to reprocess all spent nuclear fuel in order to reuse the extracted plutonium and uranium as reactor fuel. The policy was implemented as a measure to ensure resource-scarce Japan uses its nuclear fuel in the most efficient way possible.

But the agency decided to scrap the plant when it became too costly to run under stricter safety rules introduced after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The Japanese government is seeking to resume nuclear power generation as it looks to continue the fuel cycle policy after the nuclear disaster forced a nationwide halt. But the government faces difficulty with its recent decision to decommission the Monju fast-breeder reactor, another key facility for the fuel cycle plan, located in Fukui Prefecture. The completion of a new fuel reprocessing plant in Aomori has also been largely behind schedule.

Public safety concerns remain strong, another obstacle to the government in its aim to have nuclear power account for 20 to 22 percent of the country's total electricity supply by 2030.

The 800 billion yen cost was based on an estimate made in 2003, according to the official. The new total includes 330 billion for storing nuclear waste underground, 166 billion yen for decontaminating and dismantling the facility, and 87 billion for transport costs.

