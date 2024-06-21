Oppenheimer reportedly apologized, cried in 1964 meeting with A-bomb victim

Robert Oppenheimer, known as the "father of the atomic bomb," reportedly apologized to an atomic bomb survivor during a closed-door meeting in the United States in 1964, recently found footage showed.
The apology came during an interaction between Oppenheimer and others including the late Naomi Shono, an A-bomb survivor from Hiroshima who was also a theoretical scientist, the late Yoko Teichler said in the 2015 footage in Japanese. Teichler was an interpreter at the meeting.
During the 50-minute footage held by non-profit organization Hiroshima-based World Friendship Center, the interpreter said that Oppenheimer had started crying as soon as he entered the room and apologized repeatedly.
Oppenheimer, who helped develop the U.S. atomic bombs used on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 in the closing days of World War II, did not visit either city during his 1960 trip to Japan.
But he later met Shono, who toured eight countries on a "World Peace Study Mission" in 1964. The footage includes interviews with Teichler and two other people who took part in the tour.
"It is surprising that there are records of him apologizing. It must be a consolation for the hibakusha to hear an apology from the person who was responsible for the development (of the bomb)," said Noriyuki Kawano, director of the Center for Peace, Hiroshima University.
"But it is necessary to consider who and what he was apologizing for at the time," he added.
Asiaman7
And just one year later, he said the following in a CBS News interview when asked whether dropping the bomb on Japan was necessary. He was a very conflicted man.
“The war had started in ‘39. It’d seen the death of tens of millions. It’d seen brutality and degradation, which had no place in the middle of the 20th century. And the ending of the war by this means, certainly cruel, was not undertaken lightly. But I am not confident, as of today, that a better course was then open.”
Alan Harrison
Whether Oppenheimer apologised or not was his choice. Japan on the other hand has made little effort over the years to apologise for it's aggression.
Meiyouwenti
It’s good to know that at least one American had human feelings. I’d like to see the footage.
Asiaman7
“Oppenheimer himself couldn’t make up his mind how he felt about making and helping to use the bomb, right to the end of his life,” according to Greg Mitchell, the author of the 2020 book “The Beginning or the End: How Hollywood—and America—Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.”
In October 1945, Oppenheimer told President Truman, “Mr. President, I feel I have blood on my hands.” In November 1945, he told an audience in Philadelphia that the bomb was “by all the standards of the world we grew up in … an evil thing.” He gave television interviews starkly elucidating the risk of nuclear war. In 1949, as the head of an advisory committee for the newly formed Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), he delivered a report warning against developing a hydrogen bomb—a fusion weapon more powerful than the Trinity, Hiroshima or Nagasaki bombs—that had been conceived by fellow Manhattan Project scientist Teller. “A super bomb might become a weapon of genocide,” Oppenheimer wrote. “A super bomb should never be produced.” In 1953, he gave a speech likening the nuclear-capable United States and Soviet Union to “two scorpions in a bottle, each capable of killing the other, but only at the risk of his own life.”
And then during a 1965 interview with CBS News, two years before his death, he responded as quoted in the post above when asked whether dropping the bomb on Japan was necessary:
“The war had started in ‘39. It’d seen the death of tens of millions. It’d seen brutality and degradation, which had no place in the middle of the 20th century. And the ending of the war by this means, certainly cruel, was not undertaken lightly. But I am not confident, as of today, that a better course was then open.”
