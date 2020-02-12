Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dogs are pictured at the first "dog toilet" at Osaka International Airport. Photo: Kansai Airport/Handout via REUTERS
national

Osaka's Itami airport introduces toilet area for dogs

OSAKA

Osaka's Itami airport is setting up a toilet area for travelling dogs, complete with a pole for them to cock a leg on.

The toilet, in a fenced-off yard outside the terminal, will also have a shower and water bowls, operator Kansai Airports said. The "pee pole" will flush.

Designed to encourage dogs to relieve themselves before boarding domestic flights, it will be the first such canine comfort facility at a Japanese aiport.

Service dogs are permitted to use disabled-accessible toilets in the terminal but the mess must be cleaned up.

