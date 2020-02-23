Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Osaka cancels one of Japan’s biggest anime cosplay events over coronavirus fears

1 Comment
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

As you might expect, Japan has a lot of cosplay events, but few can match the scale of Osaka’s Nippombashi Street Festa. Unlike events held inside a convention center or other indoor venues, Street Festa, as its name implies, takes place on the streets of Osaka’s Denden Town electronics district, the biggest otaku gathering point in central Japan.

With street traffic shut down for the event’s cosplay parade and no charged admission for spectators, Street Festa draws some 200,000 people in a typical year, and in 2015 brought roughly 250,000 cosplay fans to the neighborhood.

However, the event’s organizers have sent out a notice that this year’s Street Festa, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 15, has been cancelled. The reason? Concerns about the continuing coronavirus situation.

▼ Nippombashi Street Festa 2019

While Japan’s number of confirmed infections still trails far, far behind China’s, the Japanese government has been finding an increasing number of cases within the country, with the first coronavirus death occurring in Kanagawa Prefecture less than a week ago.

Street Festa’s festivities have huge numbers of people standing in close proximity to one another for extended periods of time, conditions that could lead to transmission of the virus should a carrier be present. Making things especially worrisome is that March is the height of cedar pollen allergy season in Japan. With hay fever symptoms having some similarities to those for early-onset pneumonia, it could be especially difficult to notice dangerous conditions, especially with Japan’s ongoing nationwide shortage of surgical masks.

“We are extremely sad for everyone who had been looking forward to attending as either a spectator or cosplay participant, but we ask for your understanding,” said Street Festa’s organizers in the cancellation statement, citing its concern for both out-of-town attendees and local residents.  “Also please be advised that we will not be rescheduling this year’s event.”

While general spectators pay no admission fees to Street Festa, participating cosplayers and photographers do have to purchase wristbands, and the organizers say they’ll be addressing what will be done with already-paid fees at a later date.

Meanwhile, Anime Japan, Tokyo’s largest anime industry event/fan gathering, has sent out a statement advising would-be attendees that it is also considering cancelling this year’s iteration, currently scheduled for March 21-24 at the Tokyo Big Site conference center, though as of this writing the plan is for the convention to go on as scheduled.

Source: Nippombashi Street Festa via Jin, Twitter/@animejapan_aj via Otakomu

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Immigration raid at anime convention ends with five Japanese cosplayers being arrested overseas

-- Yu-Gi-Oh! Millennium Puzzle forged from pure solid gold to go on display

-- Young Japanese cosplayer whips up some costume magic to transform herself into Harry Potter

© SoraNews24

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Going to be interesting to see how each prefecture handles it's "graduation" season, which is soon upon us.

Here in Okinawa, public HS's graduation ceremony is March 1st, and we are talking about literally at least 100,000 people moving around and literally more than a 1,000 to 2,000 congregating at each school in their auditoriums for the ceremonies.

Then there are Universities, with even more!

Want to be on the safe side, cancel them and hand out their diplomas in their classrooms!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Okay. So there is one bright spot to this tragedy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Miura Kaigan Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 7, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Air Travel With Kids: The Keys To A Successful Flight

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #69: How a Delivery Mistake Lead to a Dramatic Gyudon Incident

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Tojinbo Cliffs

GaijinPot Travel

Landmark

Ushiku Daibutsu (Buddha)

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Inspiring Organizations To Embrace Sustainability In Japan With Tove Kinooka

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon