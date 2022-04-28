Osaka to enact 3-month base water rates exemption as bills soar

Osaka city households are to be exempt from water service base rates for three months starting with July bills, the city government said Wednesday as part of financial support measures amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic and soaring prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The system will not be means-tested for low earners, meaning it applies to all of Osaka's around 1.69 million households receiving water services, the city government said. Base monthly rates for water and sewerage services are 935 yen and 605 yen respectively for 1,540 yen per month.

Osaka is Japan's third most populated city, with around 2.7 million residents as of April 1. The choice to cut water bill costs due to issues including the Ukraine situation is rare in Japan, the city government said.

Speaking to reporters at the city government offices, Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui said, "In response to the cost burden of public utilities including electricity and gas rising this summer, we want to reduce at least slightly the effect on residents' lives."

A supplementary budget for the plan will be presented at the city assembly session in May.

