World Exposition in Osaka
TheOsaka Expo is packed with visitors on Sunday. Image: Kyodo
national

Osaka Expo draws over 25 mil visitors ahead of closing after 6-month run

1 Comment
OSAKA

The World Exposition in Osaka has attracted more than 25 million visitors, according to an estimate released by organizers on Sunday, ahead of its closing Monday after a six-month run.

At the closing ceremony for the event, in which 158 countries and regions participated, the flag of the Bureau International des Expositions, the Paris-based body that oversees world expos, will be handed to Saudi Arabia, the 2030 host.

While daily visitors to the Osaka expo fell below 100,000 in the early months after its opening in April, the number surged in recent weeks to over 200,000 per day, fueled by growing attention on social media and word of mouth.

A total of 22.07 million tickets were sold and licensed merchandise, including plush toys of the official mascot Myaku-Myaku, generated about 80 billion yen ($525 million) in sales as of late August. The organizers are expecting an operating surplus of up to 28 billion yen.

The total number of visitors also surpassed the 22.05 million recorded at the expo in Aichi Prefecture in 2005.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Great news for Osaka...

Sad news for the whiny haters..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

