 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Osaka expo moves into full gear to fight heat exhaustion

0 Comments
OSAKA

As the mercury soars in Japan, the World Exposition in Osaka has moved into full gear to beat the summer heat, with firms showcasing their latest cooling technologies while the organizer urges visitors to take measures to ward off heat exhaustion.

Daikin Industries Ltd, a major Japanese air conditioner manufacturer, has built the Ice Cool Spot, a rest area inspired by the ancient Japanese icehouse. It uses panels of ice on the walls to lower the temperature inside by 5 C compared with the outside.

Solar panels on the building's roof collect sunlight during the day and use the energy to freeze water at night. Its floor is 30 centimeters below ground level, allowing cool air to flow down, according to the company.

"We want visitors to feel as if they were in an icehouse," a Daikin official said.

At the Forest of Tranquility, located at the center of the venue, approximately 1,500 trees have been strategically arranged using computer modeling to maximize shade coverage.

Its designer, Nikken Sekkei Ltd, collected data on each tree, such as height and species, to form the best placement.

Carrot Company Co, a fashion items manufacturer and retailer, lends parasols made of a 100-percent blackout fabric free of charge to visitors of the NTT Pavilion. The parasols can reduce the perceived temperature by up to 19 C, according to the company.

The expo organizer has also set up a total of 60 portable air conditioners outside the east and west gates to cool down queues while urging visitors to take precautions against heat exhaustion, for their part.

"Visitors are advised to bring their own umbrella and hat, and to stay hydrated and take salt," said an expo official.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Eviction in Japan: What Are Your Rights as a Foreign Tenant?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Low-Effort Japanese Products That Keep Your Home Clean

Savvy Tokyo

Beppu Hi no Umi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Yojijukugo: 4-Character Kanji Phrases Everyone Should Know!

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Kinbato: A Japanese Paloma Cocktail Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

10 Summer Beach Day Trips Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How to Set Up a Bank Account in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Summer Home Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Children’s Books That Celebrate Neurodiversity

Savvy Tokyo