 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Osaka Expo organizers prepare for 3-day isolation in disaster plan

0 Comments
OSAKA

With the World Exposition in Osaka being held on an artificial island, concerns have risen over the possibility of visitors becoming stranded if a disaster cuts off all three routes to the venue.

Organizers are stockpiling supplies to prepare for a scenario where evacuation from Yumeshima could take up to three days. According to new projections released March 31 for a megaquake in the Nankai Trough, the area where the artificial island is located could experience temblors as strong as upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

The Osaka prefectural government estimates that tsunami waves as high as 5.4 meters could hit the venue, but flooding is expected to be limited to the island's outer edges given the venue sits 11 meters above sea level.

Prompt evacuation, however, may prove impossible as access to the venue is limited to a bridge, a tunnel, and a subway. In the event they are temporarily closed for safety checks, visitors would also be unable to leave on foot.

On peak days, over 220,000 people are expected to visit the six-month-long global event starting Sunday. Organizers have therefore stockpiled 600,000 meals, 1.9 million bottles of drinking water, 1.95 million portable toilet kits, and other emergency supplies to last for 72 hours.

National pavilions, event facilities, rest areas, and the Grand Ring, a vast wooden roof encircling the pavilions, are set to be used as temporary shelters if necessary.

Helicopters or boats will be used to transport any sick and wounded off the island while access remains cut off. In January, a large-scale drill involving Self-Defense Forces and police was conducted on a neighboring island, simulating delivering relief supplies and evacuating individuals by air and sea during a major earthquake.

"It is essential to be prepared for any scenario to ensure we welcome visitors with a thorough and safe system in place," said a senior official of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

This Yakitori Omakase Made Me Fall In Love With Raw Chicken and Liver

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy Tips For Your Next Chapter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Kumano Hongu Shrine Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Make A Will in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

How to Ask for a Raise in Japan (And What To Do If They Say ‘No’)

GaijinPot Blog

Akashi Park Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

10 Articles for Your Next Chapter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nagahama Hikiyama Festival 

GaijinPot Travel

15 Japanese Skincare Products For Sensitive Skin

Savvy Tokyo