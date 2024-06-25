Osaka Expo pavilion cost may further increase by ¥7.7 bil

People from countries participating in the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka pose for a photo after attending an international conference in Nara on Tuesday.

The organizer of the 2025 World Expo in Osaka estimates the construction of prefabricated pavilions for the event could cost an extra 7.7 billion yen as it prepares for some countries to possibly change the construction plans of their pavilions, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said of the 51 countries planning to build their own pavilions, 11 have still not secured contractors as of last Wednesday.

As such the organizer is looking to build further pavilions that can be rented out.

The total cost for constructing the venue for the event is now expected to reach 235 billion yen and will be split by the central government, the Osaka prefectural and city governments, and the business community.

Meanwhile, Iran and Pakistan have given up on plans to construct their own pavilions at the expo and will instead exhibit in pavilions prepared by the event's organizer, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

According to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, 51 countries are planning to build their own pavilions, called Type A, but 11 of them had still not secured contractors as of last Wednesday.

The organizer is planning to request participants whose construction of Type A pavilions is running behind schedule to return the rented-out lots, according to senior officials of the association.

It wants to avoid a situation where empty lots or unfinished pavilions remain when the exposition opens in April 2025, ensuring sufficient time to repurpose these areas for other uses.

"We are able to ask parties concerned to return their lots based on the contract," a senior official of the organizer said.

Iran plans to shift from Type A to simpler Type X, built by the organizer and rented out to participants who will arrange the interiors and exteriors, while Pakistan plans to switch to Type C, another less costly option that will be built by the organizer and shared by multiple participants.

The organizer is set to construct nine Type X rental pavilions, while only three countries, other than Iran, have decided to move into Type X pavilions so far.

Type A pavilions are considered a key attraction but design complexities pose additional challenges, while inflated material and labor costs have affected the construction plans of participants in the global event in western Japan.

Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura has suggested that Japan urge participants who are finding it difficult to build Type A pavilions to switch to those built by the organizer.

As of June 18, over 160 countries and regions, as well as nine international organizations, had confirmed their participation in the expo, slated for April 13 to Oct 13 next year on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay, according to the Foreign Ministry.

