Osaka Expo pavilion cost may further increase by ¥7.7 bil

The organizer of the 2025 World Expo in Osaka estimates the construction of prefabricated pavilions for the event could cost an extra 7.7 billion yen as it prepares for some countries to possibly change the construction plans of their pavilions, people familiar with the matter said Monday.
The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said of the 51 countries planning to build their own pavilions, 11 have still not secured contractors as of last Wednesday.
As such the organizer is looking to build further pavilions that can be rented out.
The total cost for constructing the venue for the event is now expected to reach 235 billion yen and will be split by the central government, the Osaka prefectural and city governments, and the business community.
Meanwhile, Iran and Pakistan have given up on plans to construct their own pavilions at the expo and will instead exhibit in pavilions prepared by the event's organizer, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
The organizer is planning to request participants whose construction of Type A pavilions is running behind schedule to return the rented-out lots, according to senior officials of the association.
It wants to avoid a situation where empty lots or unfinished pavilions remain when the exposition opens in April 2025, ensuring sufficient time to repurpose these areas for other uses.
"We are able to ask parties concerned to return their lots based on the contract," a senior official of the organizer said.
Iran plans to shift from Type A to simpler Type X, built by the organizer and rented out to participants who will arrange the interiors and exteriors, while Pakistan plans to switch to Type C, another less costly option that will be built by the organizer and shared by multiple participants.
The organizer is set to construct nine Type X rental pavilions, while only three countries, other than Iran, have decided to move into Type X pavilions so far.
Type A pavilions are considered a key attraction but design complexities pose additional challenges, while inflated material and labor costs have affected the construction plans of participants in the global event in western Japan.
Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura has suggested that Japan urge participants who are finding it difficult to build Type A pavilions to switch to those built by the organizer.
As of June 18, over 160 countries and regions, as well as nine international organizations, had confirmed their participation in the expo, slated for April 13 to Oct 13 next year on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay, according to the Foreign Ministry.© KYODO
GuruMick
Before international travel ,the internet and Amazon etc, a time when people may marvel at what other countries produce, marvel at the different peoples of the world, even things like different clothing and food.
Those were the times for "Expo exhibition "
Now it seems like a costly boondoggle...an anachronism...a throwback to another century.
No wonder countries are weighing up the costs and reorganizing the dimension of their commitment.
kurisupisu
It’s quite unbelievable that the people of Japan are suffering such a burden while the price of commodities ranging from food to fuel are rising.
Not only is it massively expensive, it is extremely wasteful.
Asiaman7
81 percent of respondents to a recent Asahi Shimbun survey indicated they have no intention of attending the expo. Excerpt below.
—
Even among locals in Osaka, only 38 percent expressed interest in attending, while 62 percent remained uninterested.
The high cost of admission is cited as the primary reason for disinterest.
“The tickets are simply too expensive,” remarked a 50-year-old female respondent from Osaka Prefecture. “This isn’t a commercial theme park; they need to consider the average person’s budget.”
“I’d like to go if I could afford it, but it’s just not possible,” said a 61-year-old woman from Tokyo.
Some respondents feel obligated to attend the expo to justify the significant public investment.
“I’ve come to think that I should go and enjoy myself in order to make the most of the huge amount of public money, including my own taxes, that has been invested,” said a 59-year-old woman from Shiga Prefecture.
Regardless of whether they plan to attend or not, 86 percent of respondents expressed their disapproval of holding the expo using public funds.
The lack of enthusiasm is attributed to a general decline in public interest in expos, with many labeling them as outdated and irrelevant.
A 59-year-old woman from Tokyo added, “Do they think we’ll go back to the high-growth era if we just keep repeating the cycle of Tokyo Olympics, Osaka Expo and Sapporo Olympics? It’s pathetic that their mindset is stuck in the Showa Era (1926-1989).”
—
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/15300992
dagon
The LDP and the Japan inc. real estate/developer/construction combine will be flushed with cash, as overall standards of living fall. Drinks all around?
Business/ government synergy, socialism for the rich is wonderful innit?
BigP
Don’t need it.
Don't want it.
Please listen to the public!
kurisupisu
In Japan the rich get richer while the poor work harder and get poorer…
Dango bong
just pull the plug on this ridiculous event that nobody cares about or will attend
Dango bong
its like the grammys or oscars.... nobody cares