 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Visitors are seen at the Osaka Expo. Image: Miho Ashida
national

Osaka Expo ticket sales top 18 million, surpassing break-even target

0 Comments
OSAKA

Ticket sales for the World Exposition in Osaka have topped 18 million since its opening in April, the organizer's website showed Tuesday, exceeding the threshold set for breaking even on operating costs.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said it had sold 18,095,703 entrance tickets as of Friday, adding it is aiming for 23 million.

The expo, the budget for which has increased from its initial estimate with rising material costs stemming from the sharp depreciation of the yen, had attracted a cumulative total of around 13.4 million general visitors as of Saturday.

Prior to opening, the organizer forecast that total operating expenses, including personnel and promotional costs, would amount to 116 billion yen, with over 80 percent expected to be covered by ticket sales.

But revenue from the "park and ride" system, designed to address the limited parking space near the venue, has fallen below expectations.

The association said spending could increase in the event of a disaster, adding it will have a clearer picture of its revenue and expenditure after September.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

10 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ohikkoshi: Moving House With Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Keino Matsubara Beach

GaijinPot Travel

10 Tips for Visiting the World Expo 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Beaches in Japan You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

GaijinPot Blog

Kachimai Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mastering Long-Distance Love While Pursing My Dreams in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Documents You Need Before You Move To Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for August 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Megijima

GaijinPot Travel