Osaka Expo ticket sales top 18 million, surpassing break-even target

Visitors are seen at the Osaka Expo.

Ticket sales for the World Exposition in Osaka have topped 18 million since its opening in April, the organizer's website showed Tuesday, exceeding the threshold set for breaking even on operating costs.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said it had sold 18,095,703 entrance tickets as of Friday, adding it is aiming for 23 million.

The expo, the budget for which has increased from its initial estimate with rising material costs stemming from the sharp depreciation of the yen, had attracted a cumulative total of around 13.4 million general visitors as of Saturday.

Prior to opening, the organizer forecast that total operating expenses, including personnel and promotional costs, would amount to 116 billion yen, with over 80 percent expected to be covered by ticket sales.

But revenue from the "park and ride" system, designed to address the limited parking space near the venue, has fallen below expectations.

The association said spending could increase in the event of a disaster, adding it will have a clearer picture of its revenue and expenditure after September.

