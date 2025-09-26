 Japan Today
national

Osaka Expo to allow unused tickets to be swapped for same-day noon entry

OSAKA

Unused tickets without admission reservations for the World Exposition in Osaka can be exchanged at the venue from Saturday through Oct.12 for same-day entry valid from noon, organizers said Thursday, with more than 1 million tickets remaining unused with less than a month to go before the event ends.

With visiting time slots almost fully booked through the final day on Oct 13, some unreserved ticket holders may otherwise not be able to attend the event.

The number of same-day tickets available for exchange will be limited to several hundred per day, and any ticket that cannot be exchanged will not be refunded, according to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

Official online ticket sales for the World Exposition in Osaka will conclude at the end of this month, while sales of same-day tickets at the venue will end Friday, the association said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

