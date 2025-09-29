Osaka Expo visitors reach 22.21 million, surpassing 2005 Aichi total

Visitors walk along the Grand Ring structure at the World Exhibition site in Osaka on Sept 24.

The number of general visitors to the ongoing World Exposition in Osaka reached 22.21 million as of Sunday, the organizer said, surpassing the total at the previous expo held in Japan and on track to possibly top 25 million before the six-month event ends in two weeks.

Ticket sales reached 21.86 million as of Sept 19, exceeding the 18 million threshold set for breaking even on operating costs, according to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

However, it is uncertain whether the association will achieve its target of 23 million ticket purchases, with sales set to end Tuesday and visiting time slots already almost fully booked through the final day on Oct 13.

With more than 200,000 visitors flocking to the expo each day since Sept 12, the total number could top 25 million but is expected to fall short of the association's pre-opening projection of 28.20 million.

On Monday, the expo venue was crowded with visitors despite the rain. A visitor from Ono, Hyogo Prefecture, had waited in front of the west gate before the opening time, even though his reservation was for the afternoon slot.

"I visited for the first time in August but came back today wanting to see more," the 59-year-old man said. "I wish they would extend the event."

There have been similar comments on social media calling for an extension of the event, but an international convention governing world expositions limits their duration to six months.

The number of expo visitors is something of a surprise given that 74.8 percent of respondents to a survey in March, prior to the event's opening, said they did not want to go.

Ballooning costs, construction issues and withdrawals by multiple countries fueled negativity in the lead-up to the event. Ticket sales gradually picked up after the expo opened in mid-April, thanks to positive word-of-mouth.

The number of visitors exceeds ticket sales as event passes allow multiple entry.

Japan last hosted the World Exposition in Aichi Prefecture in 2005, drawing 22.05 million visitors.

