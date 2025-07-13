Osaka expo welcomes 10 millionth visitor at halfway stage

The number of visitors to the World Exposition in Osaka has topped 10 million, reaching the milestone at the halfway point of the six-month event, the Japanese expo association said Sunday.
The expo had welcomed 10.08 million visitors as of Saturday, three months since its April 13 opening, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said.
The number of daily visitors started picking up four weeks after the opening, which was marred by news of unfinished pavilions, with a record 184,990 entering the venue on June 28.
However, ticket sales slowed from late June as the rainy season drew to a close in the region and intense heat arrived, causing concerns for organizers who need 22 million visitors to reach the event's break-even point.
There have been 60 portable air conditioners installed outside the east and west gates to cool people waiting in queues, and organizers have urged people to take precautions against heat exhaustion.© KYODO
Asiaman7
A few points to note.
—
Salt tablets will be distributed today to help prevent heat stroke.
The Expo issued a press release in late June celebrating its 10 millionth visitor, but that number included “visitors” with accreditation passes (i.e., staff, media, etc.), which average nearly 18,000 a day.
Through 5 July, the Expo is averaging just under 111,000 visitors per day without accreditation passes. That’s 39,000 less than the initially established target of 150,000 (28.2 million total for the entire Expo).The Expo’s breakeven point is 22 million visitors. At the current rate, 20.3 million without accreditation passes are projected, 23.7 million if including “visitors” with accreditation passes (i.e., staff, media, etc.)
—
“Salt Tablets and Candy To Be Distributed at Heatstroke Prevention Awareness Event on 14 July,”https://www.expo2025.or.jp/en/news/news-20250711-03/
—
“Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan Surpasses 10 Million Visitors!”, https://www.expo2025.or.jp/en/news/news-20250629-01/
—
“Osaka Expo attendance falls short of opening week estimates,” https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/15720552, The expo, which runs through Oct. 13, aims to attract 28.2 million visitors overall, a goal that requires an average of 150,000 attendees per day.
“Number of Visitors and Admission Ticket Sales Status,”https://www.expo2025.or.jp/en/news/news-20250707-01/