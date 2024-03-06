Osaka Prefecture eyes collecting fixed fee for inbound tourists from 2025

Osaka Prefecture is considering collecting a fixed fee from foreign visitors, possibly timing it around the start of the World Exposition in western Japan in April 2025, its governor said Wednesday.
The fee would be used to fund "overtourism" countermeasures. Currently, there is no taxation scheme introduced by local governments in Japan specifically targeting foreigners, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication.
The ministry said it needs to gain the consent of the internal affairs minister to establish such a system, the details for which have yet to be worked out.
The prefectural government also needs to clear some hurdles to introduce the scheme, such as making sure the levy system is consistent with the country's tax conventions.
"We want foreign visitors to enjoy Osaka and try to realize a coexistence with local residents through the beautification of towns," Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters.
The prefectural government plans to launch a panel to discuss the matter in April.
The prefecture currently levies an accommodation tax of 100 to 300 yen on room fees of 7,000 yen or more per night, whether the guests are Japanese or foreign nationals. Yoshimura suggested the proposed amount of the fixed fee around the same.
Since the Osaka prefectural and city governments plan to open a so-called integrated resort featuring casinos in 2030 on Yumeshima, an artificial island in the Osaka Bay and the venue for the 2025 Expo, the prefecture needs measures to mitigate the impact of "overtourism," according to Yoshimura.© KYODO
14 Comments
sakurasuki
Japan now becoming 3rd world countries where local government try monetize even more from tourist. Without those levy they already get income from local business that being taxed however they just want even more.
didou
Yes, monetize on tourism, the goal was that anyway.
So, every foreigner fiscal resident of Japan will have to show its ID to prove his residence and being exempted from the scheme ?
I have been asked for my ID a few times which I refused to show and explained I was a resident. Could have to do it now too.
Personally, I do not go to Osaka, so this is not an issue.
elephant200
That was not a good idea, once if the touring mania has gone, you can't get back the tourist!
deanzaZZR
Would this fee only be collected at the Kansai Airport?
Can someone explain why Japanese tourists would not be charged a fee?
Protestant
Ahhh… greed and fleecing the mugs, eh? Someone’s lining their pockets. What a sham.
TokyoLiving
Good..
Don't like it, don't go..
Plain and simple..
TokyoLiving
Many first world places do the same..
You need to travel more...
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
Places like Nepal and a few other SE Asian countries usually have local and tourist prices.
To enter the central area of Katmandu they have different fees for tourists from SAARC and non-SAARC countries.
SDCA
They'll likely add this in fees like hotels and as you've mentioned airports where you need to show your passport. This will make the booking a hotel experience a problem since you will probably need to provide evidence that you are a resident.
Mark
This is Ridiculous, I keep hearing about OVERTOURISIM !!
No problem Just put a limit on the number of visitors coming to Japan, so people can plan ahead and stay away.
Then visitors will plan to go somewhere else like China, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, Europe where they will be more than welcomed.
Strangerland
From who?
WA4TKG
One more reason to not go to Osaka.
Never been, never will.
Complain about no tourists, tourists come back, rip them off again for “Fees” when they do, typical Japan
Mark
It will be a good Idea to let people know what is awaiting them before they plan their trips to Japan or anywhere,
Don't shaft them after the fact like what many tour company scammers do.
girl_in_tokyo
Great. Not only are we going to be harassed by hotel staff ignorantly demanding to see and photocopy our passports, we're also going to have to argue with tourist police over an entry fee to Kansai.
wallace
I guess the majority of tourists won't care about a few hundred yen. People flying into Kansai are not all tourists. Very difficult to introduce.
Moonraker
Ah, there we have it. Beautification of towns? Pull the other one. Someone has to pay for the expo. It's not gonna be cancelled now, no matter what. Too many vested interests. The Osaka taxpayers might baulk.