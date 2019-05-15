Osaka red light district to be closed during G-20 summit

A major red light district in Osaka will be closed during the Group of 20 summit in late June, the first such decision in 30 years, the local restaurant association said Thursday.
All 159 members of the Tobita Shinchi association will not operate during the June 28-29 gathering as the association sought to "avoid causing disruption in the area," one of its officials said.
The association also deemed that workers at member businesses would have problems commuting as large-scale traffic restrictions will be in place during the two-day gathering of world leaders.
"We hope people will say they are glad they held the meeting in Japan," said the official.
The last time the entire district was closed was during the funeral of Emperor Hirohito on Feb 24, 1989, according to the association.
Tobita Shinchi, formerly known as one of the largest quarters of licensed brothels in Japan, houses many such businesses that operate under the name of Japanese-style restaurants.© KYODO
Do the hustle
Good! Leave it closed!
papigiulio
And where is this district? Asking for a friend.
Said noone!
thepersoniamnow
How sad, Tobita Shinchi is fabulous.
Yubaru
Japan has a long history of legalized prostitution, it only got royally screwed because of the screwed up Judeo-Christian morals of MacArthur and company! They should have left it alone!
Westerner's are such prudes about sex, and yet they are some of the biggest purveyors of porn in the world!
Leave the districts open!
marcelito
Lol at the tatemae...look everyone how majimr Japan is we dont even have red light district in Osaka... meanwhile the high level escort girls will be busy with outcalls by the G20 brass....still facade has to be maintained .
englisc aspyrgend
Why should a meeting of international fat cats disrupt any ones business whatsoever it may be. If those attending don’t understand the reality of the real world they are in the wrong job.
Bruce Chatwin
By "Westerner's", I take it you are referring to Americans...
Chip Star
If there were medals for countries in regards to how much porn they watch, it would go to Japan. Granted, they’re not number one on the list or anything too fancy, but Japan jumped seven spots from 2015 to 2016 — the biggest jump on the top 20 list — and now they’re sitting pretty in the fifth place. Their top seven search terms for 2016 were, in descending order: "Japanese," "Japanese teen," "Japanese amateur," "Japanese wife," and "Japan." Of their top 12 search terms for this past year, only two didn’t include the word “Japan” or "Japanese."
https://www.bustle.com/p/which-countries-watch-the-most-porn-america-did-not-disappoint-in-2016-28331
Joe Blow
They know better than anyone, believe me.
ksteer
Its literally in the article...
Yubaru
In reality yes, I should have been more specific, sorry about that! Guess I was being like a "real" Japanese, and thinking all "westerners" are from America!
Alistair Carnell
Closed? More like closed off, because all the establishments will be full of the one percenters.
smithinjapan
Because, you know, gotta pretend it won't be there until everyone's gone. Then it'll open up again toute de suite. Keep it open, or close it -- Don't pretend to be Something you're not just because some diplomats are coming.
TokyoTelegraph
Will they be shutting up shop for the Rugby World Cup too?
Gerom Artinos
What? Tobita Shinchi area closed for 2 days? Why such a cruel decision? Let the G-20 group have some fun in the after work hours.
Ah_so
Such hypocrisy. Japan is ashamed of looking bad in front of foreigners for having a thriving red-light district, but no so ashamed that it would close them for good. Instead it just hides them for a short conference.