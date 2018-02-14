Osaka teacher fired for posing as student and asking 200 women about their sex lives

A teacher at Osakafu Ristumisaki High School has been dismissed for posing as a high school student online and direct messaging women with questions of a sexual nature. The incidents totaled around 200 and included two students from his own school.
While the ages of the other victims wasn’t disclosed, the fact that he was pretending to be a student implies that he wasn’t prowling for women his own age. When investigated, he is reported as saying, “I wanted to satisfy my sexual desire, and I thought it would be okay if I was anonymous.”
Some might argue that he never pursued these women, simply resorting to asking them about their sexual experiences to get his own kicks, but according to comments online, very few were willing to go down that road.
“They really ought to weed people with these tendencies out before they become teachers.”
“Great, now that he’s fired, he’s free to do worse things.”
“There’s a disturbing number of perverted teachers.”
“Why did he have to ask so many people?”
“I wonder what would have eventually happened if he wasn’t discovered.”
“Thinking he can be totally anonymous on the net…. He’s more stupid than perverted.”
“You can be anonymous when you’re doing normal things. Once you cross a line people will come looking for you.”
As someone who can barely maintain a Twitter account, it’s baffling that he could engage, or at least attempt to engage, with around 200 women over the course of a few months. The amount of time it must have consumed would imply that he was probably a pretty crappy teacher to begin with… so good riddance.
This news comes in the form of a report by the Osaka Prefectural Government listing disciplinary actions that have been taken against high school teachers in recent months. Other lowlights include a 24-year-old teacher fired (and arrested) for filming up the skirt of a woman at a train station, a 30-year-old instructor given a six-month suspension after he was caught shoplifting a pair of women’s panties valued at 800 yen, and a 56-year-old vocational school teacher who was suspended for one month for slapping a cop.
Teaching is without a doubt a thankless and demanding job, and those who rise to the challenge deserve respect. But if you’re an educator who finds yourself creeping on women, stealing panties, or smacking cops around to cope, it may be best to consider a change of employment for the sake of yourself and those around you.
Sources: Osaka Prefectural Government, ABC News, Hachima Kiko
Yubaru
Like this is a no-brainer, and I hope no one even begins to think that this is a recent phenomenon, that there are some pretty weird teachers here, yet it's only thanks to the internet that people are becoming more aware of them.
Bigger problem is the method in which teachers are hired. If they are book smart and can pass a test, the get hired, yet there are plenty of good teachers, who aren't so book smart, but have the talent to teach and lead, that get dropped by the way side.
Disillusioned
It’s called ‘grooming’ and carries severe penalties where I come from. The fact he never met them is irrelevant and most likely only due to a lack of opportunities. Getting fired from his job is only half. He should be facing criminal charges too.
Daniel Naumoff
Just another mentally impaired being having access to trust in work with people, children mostly, who got caught. Not worth an article anymore, alas...
Reckless
My Japanese high school teacher friend in Oita married his student when she turned 19. The high school girl and teacher fetish runs deep. Accept it.
Yubaru
Serious question, why would you think he should face charges if he was approaching adult women online? There is no mention that he was targeting children, which if he was, I agree he should face criminal charges, but if the women were his own age, they were adults as well.
AgentX
Actually...
AgentX
Seriously, although muggings and other petty/violent crimes are not as common here as in other countries, these 'twisted' types of perverted crimes, often committed by authority figures, are (along with high rates of 'familicide' and suicide).
It's not hard to see that teachers here (heck, anyone in the education system!) are usually highly repressed individuals that have had their natural urges systematically ignored for long periods of time during their formative years. I'm not sure how the powers that be think school is a healthy environment that creates balanced individuals. Alot of what goes on i schools is cringe worthy, and in my opinion - abuse. Japan's education system and societal repressiveness is hurting Japan in a big way. But still people refuse to acknowledge this from what I can only put down as stubbornness.
Nick in Japan
Yeah, the wife's father who was a teacher, left her mother, sister and her and married one of his students as soon as she was legal, the wife was 8 years old when the father walked out. Teachers, Police and the Politicians in this country can not be trusted any where near children.
Disillusioned
yes, that’s right, which tells you that, Japanese criminals are cowards who prey on those who cannot fight back. It is a very safe country if you are a middle-aged man. However, the reality is very different if you are a child, woman or elderly or, all three.
This pervert was grooming two of his high school students, which is a criminal offense carrying up to seven years in jail in Australia.
DaDude
Not exactly that easy to accept as a man with a daughter.
Pukey2
If a teacher is going to marry their young student, there's a big chance he'll find another young girl when the wife gets too old for his tastes.
nakanoguy01
sorry, but you have no idea what grooming is if you think chatting online with women while posing as a student is grooming. grooming occurs when an ADULT ingratiates himself into a child's life by giving the child affection, attentions and gifts. once trust has been gained, the adult exploits the child for his own gain. this article has nothing to do with grooming.
kurisupisu
I too met a music teacher married and divorced to a student-it's not that uncommon here....
Yubaru
@AgentX
Which means that YOU are assuming he was prowling for children, BUT the article states women, with the exception of two of his students.
So again, he was going after women, not children, to satisfy his fantasies.
Creepy hell yes, illegal? If pretending to be someone else on the internet is a criminal offense, then I'll bet there are plenty of others that should be worried!
Disillusioned
@Nakanoguy!
Two of which were high school students. This is grooming! Understand now?
Yubaru
Not necessarily, it depends upon their ages. they are HS students, so legally they are past the age of consent.
Yes what he did was creepy as hell, but it does NOT mean he did anything that would make him criminally liable.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
Why isn't this creep being named and shamed?
smithinjapan
Another person who breezed through the rote memory test system of getting a teacher's license here, and why it is a failure.
tmarie
At least he wasn't having sex with all those girls like the American women teachers do with all the boys.
Yes, ALL those women - who happen to be in the minority when you compare rates to male teachers sleeping with their students but yes, let's blame the women!!
The high school girl and teacher fetish runs deep. Accept it.
Um, no?
Lord the comments on here from people who find this amusing or fine speak volumes about the trash that post on JT.
AgentX
Yubaru, there is not much to assume when the article specifically mentions that he "included two students from his own school". Unless you think that only fantasizing over two of his own school children (confirmed) out of 200 is not so bad and the guy somehow deserves a break??
Pretending to be someone else in order to sexually stalk women on the internet may not be explicitly illegal (depending on the particulars of the case), it is certainly not the type of person who is fit to be left unsupervised with children, hence the guy was fired.
Yubaru
What laws did he break?
Gimmie a break, you call high school girls "children", either you are a hundred years old, or you are just playing games to attempt to justify your opinions, the fact is he is not guilty of breaking any laws!
AgentX
Actually, at no point did I refer to him as having broken any laws. That's between him and the police.
Feel free to interchange the words 'school children' with 'school girls' if you think it makes your argument any more acceptable. Do you think it's fine for a teacher to ask some of his school girls about sex just because it is not illegal?
Yubaru
Why do you ask a question that I have already answered?
The rest of your comment, is about YOUR argument, not mine. Don't attempt to mix things up here.