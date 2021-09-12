Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Osaka to reuse Olympic cardboard beds for COVID-19 patients

12 Comments
Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura said Saturday he wants the cardboard beds athletes slept on at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to be made available for COVID-19 patients.

The recyclable beds from the athletes' village in Tokyo are likely to be used at a temporary medical facility to be set up by the western Japan prefecture by the end of this month.

"Those beds were for Olympians and they are high quality," Yoshimura told reporters.

About 800 of the beds, which were designed to support people up to 200 kilograms in weight, and pillows used during the Tokyo Games are expected to be transferred to the medical facility for COVID-19 patients with minor or no symptoms.

The provider of the bedding products, airweave Inc, has told the prefecture it is willing to donate the beds to the facility, which is to be built at a big exhibition center.

Around 18,000 cardboard beds were used at the athletes' village during the Olympics and Paralympics, which closed last Sunday having been delayed for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Good idea, now that the number of cases is going down.

Too bad these beds weren't used for home-bound sick people instead of healthy athletes back when the case numbers were rising.

But hey, perhaps this can be marketed in future tourism:

Japanese Omotenashi - We sacrifice our citizens' health to serve you first !

8 ( +11 / -3 )

Because Japanese tax payer, deserve second item from athletes?

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Why not turn the entire Olympic Village into a makeshift hospital for Covid patients since hospitals are full to capacity?

15 ( +17 / -2 )

Completely unsuitable for anyone requiring nursing care. You cannot adjust the height, raise the back or elevate the legs. Proning a patient would be impossible.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Should have been used for this purpose in the first place and temporary facilities to deal with Covid should have had precedence over the outrageous games.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Why not turn the entire Olympic Village into a makeshift hospital for Covid patients since hospitals are full to capacity?

The Olympic Village is now condominiums for people who already bought years before Olympics. Condo owners are now moving in there.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Disinfect them first please.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Disinfect them first please.

I think a normal wash would be fine, though I'm sure the medical people will disinfect of course.

I hope your comment doesn't hide a racist slur.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Good move. Why is Tokyo not following suit? The beds are already here, and needed.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Why only bed? please use the whole Olympic village as covid-19 facility

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Olympic village are condos and people were put back on occupancy for two years. Would you want some one to take over your house?

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

And America and the West seem to be doing ok in some respects-full sports stadiums, travelling a bit.

How are things here for us? Not great, is the answer.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

