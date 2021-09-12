Osaka to reuse Olympic cardboard beds for COVID-19 patients

Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura said Saturday he wants the cardboard beds athletes slept on at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to be made available for COVID-19 patients.
The recyclable beds from the athletes' village in Tokyo are likely to be used at a temporary medical facility to be set up by the western Japan prefecture by the end of this month.
"Those beds were for Olympians and they are high quality," Yoshimura told reporters.
About 800 of the beds, which were designed to support people up to 200 kilograms in weight, and pillows used during the Tokyo Games are expected to be transferred to the medical facility for COVID-19 patients with minor or no symptoms.
The provider of the bedding products, airweave Inc, has told the prefecture it is willing to donate the beds to the facility, which is to be built at a big exhibition center.
Around 18,000 cardboard beds were used at the athletes' village during the Olympics and Paralympics, which closed last Sunday having been delayed for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.© KYODO
divinda
Good idea, now that the number of cases is going down.
Too bad these beds weren't used for home-bound sick people instead of healthy athletes back when the case numbers were rising.
But hey, perhaps this can be marketed in future tourism:
Japanese Omotenashi - We sacrifice our citizens' health to serve you first !
sakurasuki
Because Japanese tax payer, deserve second item from athletes?
purple_depressed_bacon
Why not turn the entire Olympic Village into a makeshift hospital for Covid patients since hospitals are full to capacity?
Luddite
Completely unsuitable for anyone requiring nursing care. You cannot adjust the height, raise the back or elevate the legs. Proning a patient would be impossible.
Designer 02
Should have been used for this purpose in the first place and temporary facilities to deal with Covid should have had precedence over the outrageous games.
kwatt
The Olympic Village is now condominiums for people who already bought years before Olympics. Condo owners are now moving in there.
mmwkdw
Disinfect them first please.
Thomas Goodtime
I think a normal wash would be fine, though I'm sure the medical people will disinfect of course.
I hope your comment doesn't hide a racist slur.
Fuzzy
Good move. Why is Tokyo not following suit? The beds are already here, and needed.
In_japan
Why only bed? please use the whole Olympic village as covid-19 facility
ShinkansenCaboose
Olympic village are condos and people were put back on occupancy for two years. Would you want some one to take over your house?
Thomas Goodtime
And America and the West seem to be doing ok in some respects-full sports stadiums, travelling a bit.
How are things here for us? Not great, is the answer.