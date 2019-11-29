Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Osaka Univ develops stem cell spray treatment for heart failure

OSAKA

Osaka University said Friday it has developed a new treatment for heart failure that involves spraying stem cells directly onto the heart surface and aims to make it available to patients in three to five years.

Created by a team led by Yoshiki Sawa, a professor of cardiovascular surgery at the university, the simple treatment does not require the use of cell processing facilities, meaning it can easily be put into practice at hospitals without them.

The treatment targets patients with ischemic cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscles do not get enough blood supply. If it worsens, the heart muscles become necrotic, and the heart's ability to pump blood decreases.

The new method involves the spraying of mesenchymal stem cells in adhesive solutions onto the patients' heart during coronary artery bypass surgery. The process takes less than a minute.

"By conducting it simultaneously with coronary artery bypass surgery, it helps the recovery of heart functions," said Sawa at a press conference.

The team aims to check the safety and effectiveness of the treatment by holding a doctor-led clinical trial at the Osaka University Hospital and win an approval for public health care coverage.

The same team has previously developed a separate treatment, which involves transplanting "sheets" of heart muscle cells created by culturing cells taken from thighs. While the treatment is already in practice, it has not become popular as the method requires a cell processing facility.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

