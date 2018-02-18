Osaka whale fossil believed to be 1st of its kind

A whale skull discovered just over 50 years ago in Osaka City is now thought to be the world's first known trace of an Eden's whale, dating from between 4,000 and 8,800 years ago.
The fossilized remains were reclassified in a study published recently in a paleontology journal by co-authors Yoshihiro Tanaka, curator of the Osaka Museum of Natural History, and Hiroyuki Taruno, a former curator of the same institution. The skull was originally thought to be of a Minke whale.
"The specimen adds a chronologically and geographically new record to the not well-known species" and suggests its modern distribution was established millennia ago, the study says.
During the time frame in which the whale is thought to have lived, much of the location of modern-day Osaka City was underwater due to the higher levels of Osaka Bay and, to its east, a historical feature known as Kawachi Bay.
The fossil of the Eden's whale (Balaenoptera edeni) was found at a depth of roughly 14 meters during underground construction in the eastern part of the city in 1966. Researchers had concluded in 1976 that it came from an ancient Minke whale.
Minke and Eden's whales are two types of baleen whale still existing around the world today, though the latter are less common. Japan has only in 12 previous instances been able to confirm a specimen as an Eden's whale through DNA and other testing, and only half of these cases include bone samples stored by one of the country's research institutions.
Tanaka and Taruno made the reassessment by analyzing the morphology of the skull, in particular the broad rostrum and the shape of rear cranial bones, and comparing their observations with the results of recent studies on baleen whale taxonomy.
In comments to Kyodo News, Tanaka noted that various other whale fossils have been unearthed in Osaka in past decades.
"We want to shed light on what kinds of whales were swimming in Osaka Bay in ancient times," he said.© KYODO
Disillusioned
And, is anybody surprised that these two species of whale no longer exist in the waters around Japan?
ozziedesigner
"Osaka City was underwater due to the higher levels of Osaka Bay"
But how can that be ? Aren't the ocean levels rising now ? what's that smell ?
OssanAmerica
Wow look at that......there are actually scientists studying whales in Japan.
zichi
Wow look at that......there are actually scientists studying fossils in Japan.
i found a shell fish fossil in my garden at my art studio in Nagano, more than 10 million years old and miles from the sea.
OssanAmerica
I found one in Oklahoma when I was in high school. That would be about 265 million years ago. Paleontologists don't study any and all fossils, they specialize. An expert in sea shell fossils is not going to be an expert in whale fossils.
zichi
just as studying fossils has nothing to do with studying whales.
talaraedokko
Leftovers of a proto-Japanese meal?
zichi
Japan’s Neolithic Age coincides with a long period of climatic warming that begins about 10,000 B.C. and causes sea levels to rise—separating the Japanese archipelago from the Asian continent.
Goodlucktoyou
most Of Osaka is reclaimed land. Ships used to dock in Uji.
fxgai
Eden’s whale is usually called Bryde’s whale, it’s one of the ones they catch around Japan these days and there are enough for commercial hunts too, according to the IWC scientific panel.
No surprise that one was found in Osaka bay I should have thought.
smithinjapan
ozziedesigner: ""Osaka City was underwater due to the higher levels of Osaka Bay" But how can that be ? Aren't the ocean levels rising now ? what's that smell ?"
Never heard of land reclamation and damn building? One of the downtown areas of Osaka, Umeda, did not always have the Kanji characters "plum rain" -- it used to be 埋田. This is also one of the reasons why if there is a massive quake the liquefaction of Osaka would be massive.
OssanAmerica: "An expert in sea shell fossils is not going to be an expert in whale fossils."
I love it! And yet you think an expert in whale fossils is going to have anything to do with whaling -- as your ONE example of a "scientist" actually carrying out science on "whales". Haha. Talk about backfires!
smithinjapan
Sorry, I meant "Plum field", not "plum rain".