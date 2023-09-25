Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Osaka World Expo organizer to raise construction cost estimate again

1 Comment
OSAKA

The organizer of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka is raising its estimate of the venue's construction cost for the second time to about 230 billion yen due to rising material and labor costs, its officials said.

The new estimate will come after the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said in December 2020 that it expects the cost of building the venue to reach 185 billion yen, exceeding the initial estimate of 125 billion yen, due partly to changes in construction plans.

Inflation, coupled with a labor shortage, has led to a delay in participating countries and regions beginning the construction of their pavilions at the site.

The association made the new estimate after the central government instructed it to do so, the officials said. The central government will shoulder part of the cost increase, with plans to earmark the spending in the supplementary budget for fiscal 2023.

The central government, local governments in Osaka and a group of private companies have agreed to bear the cost of setting up the venue by splitting it equally.

The event, to be held from April 13 to Oct. 13 2025 on the man-made island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay, is set to showcase technological and cultural exhibitions by around 150 countries and regions, with the number of visitors expected to reach around 28 million.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

another pit for tax money.

who needs that expo at all?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

'due to rising material and labor costs'

Does that mean the salaries of those actually building the thing are going up? Or are the business owners sitting in airconditioned offices simply price gouging while the workers building the damn thing are getting paid 1400 yen an hour?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where To Find Art Supplies In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Autumn Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 25 – Oct. 1

Savvy Tokyo

Arita Ceramics Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Ureshino Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Mobal is Your Lifeline for SIM Cards in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel