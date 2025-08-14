OTC drug abuse seen in 1.8% of Japan junior high students: gov't

An estimated 1.8 percent of junior high school students in Japan, or one in every 55 pupils, used nonprescription drugs for purposes such as getting high in the past year, a government survey conducted last year showed.

The figure was released for the first time amid growing concerns about overdoses among young people using over-the-counter drugs such as cough suppressants and painkillers.

A sense of isolation or problems in everyday life are believed to be the main reasons behind the misuse.

In the survey conducted between September and December that saw 38,000 valid respondents, a research team at the health ministry asked students whether they have used drugs in excess of the prescribed frequency or amount in the past one year in order to "get high or change their mood."

By gender, the rate of abuse among male students stood at 1.5 percent and females at 2.0 percent. By school year, the percentage was 2.1 percent among first graders, 1.8 percent among second graders and 1.6 percent among third graders.

Regarding where they had obtained medicines with multiple responses allowed, 64.2 percent said at drugstores and other stores, while 33.3 percent said they found them at home, according to the results released in June.

The number of students who said "school is not fun at all," who had "no friends to talk about worries" or who "rarely talk to parents about problems," was higher among those who have misused drugs than those who have no such experience.

On whether they felt they were struggling in daily life or at school, 21 percent of students who have abused drugs responded "quite a lot," while 26 percent said to a certain degree.

The ministry conducts a national survey every two years on junior high school students regarding alcohol consumption, smoking and drug abuse. It included questions about nonprescription drugs for the first time.

Takuya Shimane, a researcher at the National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry, who led the study, said the results suggest the possibility that drug abuse has spread nationwide.

"A system is needed to connect children and families with counseling and support measures," Shimane said.

In a survey that targeted high school students in fiscal 2021, 1.6 percent, or one in every 60 pupils, said they had abused OTC drugs.

Under a revised law on medicines enacted in May, the government will start restricting sales of OTC drugs to young people if they contain ingredients that could lead to abusive uses.

