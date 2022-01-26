Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Coronavirus PCR testing is carried out outside a prefabricated hut at Saitama Cooperative Hospital in Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture, on Monday. Photo: KYODO
national

Outpatient clinics overstretched by rapid spread of Omicron

7 Comments
TOKYO

The surge in people infected with the coronavirus amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant is causing apprehension at outpatient clinics, generally the first stop for individuals to check if they have the virus.

Doctors say they are stretched almost to breaking point and that seeing more patients has become increasingly difficult. Japan reported a record 62,610 new infections on Tuesday, topping 60,000 for the first time.

Japan's health ministry said Monday young people with low risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms can recuperate at home instead of going to hospitals in regions where medical systems are expected to be strained. The move is intended to ease pressure on health care institutions and avoid the possibility of older people who are at a higher risk of severe illness being left untreated.

One apprehensive institution is the Saitama Cooperative Hospital in Kawaguchi near Tokyo. On Monday, around 30 people waited to be checked at a hospital restaurant that has been turned into an additional waiting area to deal with the overflow of outpatients.

Many of them were young people who came with other family members. They wrote down their symptoms on medical forms as they waited, answering such questions as whether they had a fever, cough or shortness of breath. Occasionally coughs could be heard.

The hospital says that it has been seeing large increases of feverish patients wishing to be tested for the coronavirus since soon after the New Year holidays.

Around the end of last year, the hospital was receiving fewer than 10 outpatients a day. By last week, that number had more than quintupled.

The existing room for patients waiting to be tested and examined quickly became insufficient to accommodate the large influx of people. The hospital restaurant was turned into an additional waiting room on Jan. 11.

The usual staff and nurses needed help from the hospital's restaurant workers to manage reception duties.

The positivity rate of outpatients is high. On Saturday, around 60 people out of some 80 outpatients at the hospital, or 75 percent, tested positive. Four doctors spent the next day reporting test results to public health centers and calling patients.

"Few people have severe symptoms but the infectiousness of the Omicron variant is completely different from that of previous variants," said Keitaro Goto, 47, the hospital's emergency department manager.

During the fifth wave of coronavirus infections last year, fueled mainly by the Delta variant, all of the hospital's 15 beds for COVID-19 patients were filled. Currently, most people coming for tests have only mild symptoms, meaning bed space is still available.

Goto said his hospital has been able to treat elderly patients promptly so far, but is worried about the future.

"It is difficult to maintain the current situation for a long period. There is potential concern that this can affect general practice and we will be unable to save lives that can be saved," he said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

7 Comments
Login to comment

"Few people have severe symptoms”

Currently, most people coming for tests have only mild symptoms, meaning bed space is still available.

Key points to dramatic headline.

3 ( +8 / -5 )

Occasionally coughs could be heard.

The horror...

2 ( +8 / -6 )

Outpatient clinics overstretched by rapid spread of Omicron

Here we go, even though Omicron does not show the same effects as Delta.

With increasing numbers this will be the major problem in the days and weeks to come.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Occasionally coughs could be heard.

another day at the office for me... some people can't beat a good hack in a stuffy room with their colleagues.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Outstretched due to fear. Media first was not specific what the vaccine does and second they made it sound like this new variant is the black plague.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Media first was not specific what the vaccine does and second they made it sound like this new variant is the black plague.

For media-phobes and others in the fringes of the far right, perhaps, but by using the sources found in the media most reasonable people have come to understand what the vaccine was intended to do, and what this virus is, Most reasonable people have never thought of it as equal to the Black Plague. But then most do not pay attention to wack Internet influencers and anonymous social media warriors parroting wack they heard from a wack source..

Media: a plural of medium. 

(usually used with a plural verb) the means of communication, as radio and television, newspapers, magazines, and the internet, that reach or influence people widely: 

The media are covering the speech tonight.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

ministry said Monday young people with low risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms can recuperate at home instead of going to hospitals

Similar like during first wave, young people just being abandoned only to be told to stay at home. Some of them couldn't make it.

https://japantoday.com/category/national/relatives-of-virus-dead-question-japan's-stay-at-home-policy

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

For media-phobes and others in the fringes of the far right,

You still banging on about the 'far right'. Give it a rest for a day.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So they're overstretched by the number of people wanting to get tested, not people they are treating. Here's an idea. Open up some dedicated testing facilities in major urban areas to relive the hospitals from this burden.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

And what is it witch Japan continuing to focus on fever. Data from other countries show that fever is only present in around 25% of omicron cases. The messaging needs to change. Now the most common symptoms indicating omicron infection are runny nose, sore throat and cough, which are something like 75% of cases.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The Flu has arrived like it does every year.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

health

Recipe: Carrot, Ginger & Miso Soup

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot on Location: ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ in Okinawa

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 5 Shopping Districts

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

More Pay, Meaningful Work: Land a New Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog