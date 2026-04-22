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Fire in Iwate Prefecture
A forest fire burns in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, on Wednesday. Image: Kyodo
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Over 1,000 people urged to evacuate as wildfires rage in northeastern Japan

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MORIOKA, Iwate

Wildfires broke out Wednesday at two sites in the same town in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, prompting local authorities to urge over 1,000 residents to evacuate, while requesting assistance from the Self-Defense Forces to fight the flames.

The first fire broke out in the Kozuchi district of Otsuchi at around 1:50 p.m., spreading to multiple buildings and nearby woodland. About 10 kilometers away, another fire ignited in the afternoon in a mountainous area of the Kirikiri district, according to police and other sources.

The town advised a total of 1,077 people from 566 households living near the second fire to evacuate. There have been no reports of casualties due to the fires.

The local weather observatory had warned of dry air and strong winds in Otsuchi.

"I'm surprised that fires broke out in two locations," said a 61-year-old woman who evacuated with her family members to a gymnasium, adding she is worried about the condition of her home.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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