Over 1,000 vehicles stranded, train services suspended by heavy snow in parts of Japan

More than 1,000 vehicles were stranded in central Japan on Sunday as heavy snowfalls continued across wide areas of the country, forcing some prefectures to request the Ground Self-Defense Force help in rescue operations.

About 200 vehicles were stuck near an interchange on the Hokuriku Expressway in Fukui Prefecture as of 11 a.m., while another 830 remained stranded in other sections of the expressway since as early as Saturday, Central Nippon Expressway Co said.

Another 200 vehicles became stranded in Toyama Prefecture after a large truck became unable to move on the Tokai-Hokuriku Expressway. About 50 GSDF members engaged in rescue work at the scene, the prefectural government said.

A 25-year-old woman and 44-year-old man who were stuck in their cars became ill and were transported to hospitals, according to local rescue workers.

West Japan Railway Co suspended some services between Tokyo and Kanazawa in Ishikawa Prefecture on the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line.

The Japan Meteorological Agency called for caution against further traffic disruptions due to snowfall and frozen roads. It said heavy snow is expected from northern to western regions on the Sea of Japan side of the country through Monday morning.

