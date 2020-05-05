Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Over 100 Filipino crew leave virus-hit cruise ship in Nagasaki

NAGASAKI

A group of 130 Filipino and other crew members left a cruise ship docked in southwestern Japan for their countries on Tuesday, after they tested negative for coronavirus, Nagasaki's prefectural government said.

The group includes 125 Filipino, according to the local government, which did not disclose the nationality of the others.

A total 149 out of 623 crew members aboard the Costa Atlantica, docked for repairs at a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd plant in Nagasaki city, have tested positive for the virus, some of them hospitalized with severe symptoms. The ship has no passengers.

Of the crew members from more than 30 countries, mostly in Asia, those who tested negative began disembarking Sunday, while some 400 remained aboard.

