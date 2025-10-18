 Japan Today
Mascot festival
Mascots gather at the opening ceremony for a festival of costumed characters promoting local regions held in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture, on Saturday. Image: Kyodo
national

Over 100 mascots gather in western Japan to pitch local charms

OTSU, Shiga

More than 100 mascots promoting the charms of their local regions gathered on Saturday for a two-day festival in the western prefecture of Shiga.

Costumed characters, whose appearance and attire usually reflect local cuisine or history, delighted fans at the festival in the city of Hikone, where the samurai helmet-wearing Hikonyan mascot was created in 2006.

Hikonyan has been instrumental in fueling a boom in mascots collectively called yuru-kyara, which translates as loose or soft characters, for their laid-back feel and unrefined image.

Organizers said the festival began in 2008 with the aim of drawing tourists. The event has been held each year except for the coronavirus pandemic, with around 80,000 people visiting the two-day event last year.

Characters from 33 of Japan's 47 prefectures are gracing the event this year, with Shimanekko, a character from Shimane Prefecture, performing a dance.

A regular visitor to the festival, Megumi Saito, who traveled from Tsu in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, said, "It's so much fun seeing various characters and it cheers me up."

