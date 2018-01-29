Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike poses with Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics logos. Photo: REUTERS file
Over 110,000 volunteers needed for Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Paralympics

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government and the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games have announced that they will be calling for over 110,000 volunteers to assist in the Games, an increase of 30,000 from the initially anticipated number.

Details of volunteer positions will be unveiled in July and applications will begin in September, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said over the weekend, while actual face-to-face interviews with the applicants will be held from February 2019, Fuji TV reported.

Volunteer work will be needed in various areas related to the Games, including guiding visitors at train stations and airports, supporting athletes and staff at the athletes village, event venues and other areas. Foreign residents of Japan may also apply.

The government had initially said that they will need around 90,000 volunteers in total, but decided to increase the number as the number of venues was increased as well.

Apart from Tokyo, volunteers will be recruited in a total of nine regions in Japan, including Hokkaido, Osaka and Fukuoka.

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

lol no

The government is basically robbing their actual olympic workers of their overtime wages and they have the nerve to request even more people to volunteer their spare time for this nonsense? With all the money the JOC is spending on their fancy downtown offices and lavish nomikais several times a week, you'd think they could actually pay people to work for them. They already have several thousand volunteers. No thanks.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

