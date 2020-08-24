Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The entrance gate to the normally crowded Kiyomizu temple, a favorite location among tourists, is pictured in late July. Photo: REUTERS/Leika Kihara
national

Over 2 mil people used Japan's travel subsidy campaign in 1st month

1 Comment
TOKYO

More than 2 million people have used Japan's travel subsidy campaign since it kicked off in July in a bid to revive a domestic tourism industry hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the country's top government spokesperson said Monday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said there have been 10 reported cases of infections at hotels and other lodging facilities registered with the Go To travel campaign, which was launched on July 22.

Under the program, the government covers part of the cost of domestic tourist trips. However, the campaign was thrown into disarray before it was launched when the government made the decision to exclude travel to and from Tokyo and by residents of the capital in response to a spike in infections.

The exact number of people using the campaign was not released Monday and the government tally does not take into account people taking more than one trip.

Despite concerns that the campaign could lead to a rise in infections, Suga said the government will continue the program, while taking into account the views of health experts as and when needed to prevent the spread of the virus.

"There are 9 million people working in the tourism (industry) and we can say that (the industry) is dying," he told a press conference.

According to the government, 16,703, or only about half of the eligible lodging operators, have registered with the program as of Thursday, with some of them shying away from registration due to the complex process to claim benefits and the problems of informing travel associations and other parties of the number of guests they have received.

With many small- and medium-sized lodging operators opting not to register, the Japan Tourism Agency has extended its deadline, originally set for Friday.

Under the 1.35 trillion yen ($12.7 billion) tourism push, the government will eventually subsidize up to half of a person's travel expenses, including accommodation and transport fees. Initially, it provides discounts worth 35 percent of total costs.

The remaining 15 percent will be covered by coupons to be issued after September for food, shopping and other travel activities offered at destinations.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Good

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #94: Turn Your AC ON, Japan Is Melting With Record High Temperatures

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 33, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Dealing With Mosquitoes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Re-entry Bans for Foreign Residents to be Lifted in September

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

A Break From Argentine Tango

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Lake Inawashiro

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Lake Chuzenji

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo