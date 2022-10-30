Over 200 Ukrainian evacuees find work in Japan: labor ministry

Japan's labor ministry says that over 200 Ukrainian nationals have found work in the country, making up more than 10 percent of the almost 2,000 evacuees who have arrived following Russia's February invasion.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, 221 Ukrainians had found work in Japan as of Oct 19, up from 16 reported on June 1.

The figure includes 67 who found employment through Hello Work public job placement offices. The offices had received 566 consultations regarding employment by evacuees by that date, the ministry said.

With the number of job seekers expected to increase further, the ministry has said it will strengthen support for those willing to work. Of the 1,946 Ukrainian evacuees in Japan, 1,749 have been granted "designated activities" visas that enable them to work in the country.

The ministry has said that it will continue to support evacuees seeking employment by setting up local consultation services in regional municipalities and accommodation facilities, as well as bolstering dialogue and providing subsidies to firms that want to hire them.

© KYODO