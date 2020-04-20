Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
A shopping arcade in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward is crowded with shoppers on Sunday, despite government requests to avoid crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: KYODO
national

Over 210,000 hotel rooms secured to treat coronavirus patients

5 Comments
TOKYO

The government has secured over 210,000 hotel rooms nationwide to accommodate those with mild coronavirus symptoms as well as asymptomatic patients as the country tries to contain the spread of the virus, a Japanese minister said Sunday.

The government has also received 120,000 face masks from companies and will provide them to hospital staff amid product shortages, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters after inspecting the University of Tokyo Hospital where patients with severe symptoms have been treated.

Of the hotel rooms secured, the government has already concluded contracts for about 6,000, Nishimura said.

The number of infections confirmed in Japan has topped 11,000, including some 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined earlier this year near Tokyo, according to local authorities.

In Tokyo on Sunday, 107 new cases were reported, bringing the total in the capital to more than 3,000, the biggest among the nation's 47 prefectures.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

5 Comments
Login to comment

As long as the govt does the home work, virus is just a tiny thing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That’s a lot of rooms the government decided to reserve. Are they expecting something?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

FocusDis said "Are they expecting something?"

Sure, they are expecting to save lives.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

the government has already concluded contracts for about 6,000...

ok, so 210,000 rooms have not been secured then. Regardless, 210,000 rooms is an awful lot - makes you wonder if they know something we do not.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

nonu6976 said "Regardless, 210,000 rooms is an awful lot - makes you wonder if they know something we do not."

Japanese govt definitely knows that lot of lives were lost because of reckless unpreparedness.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The population in the Kanto region, with more infections would quickly overwhelm all the hospitals so hotels are the best option.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

10 Ways to Experience Japan From Home

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Angel Road

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Japanese Culture

Ok, We Need To Talk About Porn For Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books—In English

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 15, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #77: Peanuts Only Kaki No Tane Triggers Twitter Riot

GaijinPot Blog