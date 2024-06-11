Over 30 students sent to hospital after pepper spray accidentally used at Tokyo Korean School

More than 30 students were taken to hospitals Tuesday after being accidentally exposed to pepper spray inside a classroom at the Tokyo Korean School, emergency workers said.

They were complaining of eye pain following the incident reported at around 9:55 a.m. but their symptoms are minor, the rescue workers said.

According to police, a junior high school student accidentally used the pepper spray owned by a friend during a recess period.

More than a dozen ambulances and police cars were sent to the school in Shinjuku Ward.

© KYODO