Over 40% of workers in Japan sleep less than 6 hours per night: survey

A total of 45.5 percent of people working in Japan get less than six hours of sleep per night, a recent government survey found, with fatigue adversely affecting mental health.

The white paper analyzing the current state of death and suicide related to overwork also reported a record-high 710 cases of compensation in fiscal 2022 in connection with overwork-related mental disorders that could lead to suicide.

According to the survey of 10,000 employees, 45.4 percent said the ideal amount of sleep was between seven and eight hours, while 17.1 percent said more than eight hours.

In the white paper approved Oct 13 by the cabinet, 10.0 percent of respondents reported getting less than five hours of sleep per night, 35.5 percent between five and six hours, and 35.2 percent between six and seven hours.

The survey also found that 27.4 percent of workers who were four hours short of their ideal amount of sleep and 38.5 percent of those five hours short were suspected to be suffering from severe depression or anxiety disorders, indicating that people are at greater risk of developing mental health issues when they are sleep deprived.

Around 70 percent of those who reported getting an ideal amount of sleep were not at risk of depression or anxiety, while the proportion dropped to below 40 percent among those sleeping three to five hours less than their ideal amount.

"There is a need to rectify long working hours and enable workers to get more sleep so they can maintain a healthy mental state," an official of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

The survey followed a 2021 finding by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that people in Japan sleep an average of seven hours and 22 minutes, the shortest among the 33 member countries for which the average was eight hours and 28 minutes.

