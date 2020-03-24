Over 400 cruise ship visits cancelled at Japanese ports over coronavirus

At least 443 port calls by cruise ships at major Japanese ports for February to December have been cancelled as many ship operators halted services amid coronavirus fears, a Kyodo News tally showed Monday.
The cancellations at Japan's 10 largest ports for cruise ships could result in the loss of more than 10 billion yen to the local economies.
A number of cruise ship operators have suspended services since infections were found among passengers and crew aboard the Diamond Princess which was quarantined at a Japanese port. Cruise service cancellations increased also as more countries implemented travel restrictions.
Japanese cruise ship operator NYK Cruises Co said last month that it canceled trips from March and April as it decided to "prioritize safety" of passengers.
Among the 10 ports, Ishigaki in Okinawa Prefecture saw the largest number of cancelations at 86, followed by Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture at 81, and Hirara in Okinawa Prefecture at 67, according to the local governments.
For March alone, the number of cancellations totaled 159 with no port calls scheduled at six of the 10 ports, including those three. Port calls by cruise ships usually peak in the summer season.
Some cruise ships were docked at ports in the city of Nagasaki, Sasebo and the city of Kagoshima in the month for the purpose of refueling and supplying with no passenger disembarkations.
According to the Japan Oceangoing Passenger Ship Association, a port call by a cruise ship with 3,000 or more passengers aboard has an economic impact of about 30 million yen to 40 million yen on the local economy through spending by passengers.
Based on this estimate, the cancellation of 443 port calls would be a loss of 13 billion yen to 18 billion yen.© KYODO
mountaingrill
People are still taking cruises?? wtf?!!!
Educator60
The magazine sent by my Japanese credit card company arrived some weeks ago while people were still quarantined on the Diamond Princess. Ironically the featured article was about the wonderful life aboard the Queen Elizabeth with the last page being information for people to book a cruise departing April 20. I showed it to a private lesson group as an example of incredibly unlucky timing. One of them excitedly said her elderly aunt and uncle had already reserved that very trip. Seems the husband loves such travel and they’ve been on many cruises with no problems. I have a feeling this is one trip they won’t be going on after all and they were very lucky they weren’t on a cruise in the midst of the current situation.
Goodlucktoyou
@educator. Got the same mag.
i feel sorry for the passengers. 3 of the nicest places to visit. No virus off the ship.
JCosplay
Yeah, it’s a shame for all the passengers involved. But, for all this coronavirus still going around, this needs to be done. I mean, it looks like it hasn’t hit Japan that hard, but then again, we want to keep it that way wouldn’t we?