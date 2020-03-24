Over 400 cruise ship visits cancelled at Japanese ports over coronavirus

At least 443 port calls by cruise ships at major Japanese ports for February to December have been cancelled as many ship operators halted services amid coronavirus fears, a Kyodo News tally showed Monday.

The cancellations at Japan's 10 largest ports for cruise ships could result in the loss of more than 10 billion yen to the local economies.

A number of cruise ship operators have suspended services since infections were found among passengers and crew aboard the Diamond Princess which was quarantined at a Japanese port. Cruise service cancellations increased also as more countries implemented travel restrictions.

Japanese cruise ship operator NYK Cruises Co said last month that it canceled trips from March and April as it decided to "prioritize safety" of passengers.

Among the 10 ports, Ishigaki in Okinawa Prefecture saw the largest number of cancelations at 86, followed by Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture at 81, and Hirara in Okinawa Prefecture at 67, according to the local governments.

For March alone, the number of cancellations totaled 159 with no port calls scheduled at six of the 10 ports, including those three. Port calls by cruise ships usually peak in the summer season.

Some cruise ships were docked at ports in the city of Nagasaki, Sasebo and the city of Kagoshima in the month for the purpose of refueling and supplying with no passenger disembarkations.

According to the Japan Oceangoing Passenger Ship Association, a port call by a cruise ship with 3,000 or more passengers aboard has an economic impact of about 30 million yen to 40 million yen on the local economy through spending by passengers.

Based on this estimate, the cancellation of 443 port calls would be a loss of 13 billion yen to 18 billion yen.

