Over 70% fully vaccinated in Japan; among top 3 in G7

Over 70 percent of Japan's population has been fully inoculated against COVID-19, according to government data, ranking the country among the top three in the Group of Seven nations after an initially slow vaccine rollout.
Of Japan's population of 125 million, 70.1 percent had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to the government.
The inoculation rate is now almost on par with Italy, which is second only to Canada, where 72.65 percent of the total population had been vaccinated as of Oct 16.
G7 members the United States and Britain, which were initially far ahead of Japan in inoculating their populations, have seen their vaccination rates slow after reaching 60 percent.
Among people aged 65 and over in Japan, 90.4 percent had been fully vaccinated as of Monday, compared with 60.8 percent of people in their 30s, 57.0 percent in their 20s and 47.7 percent of those aged between 12 and 19.
A total of 185.98 million doses have been administered in the country, with 76.7 percent of the population having received at least one dose, the data showed.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
xamurai
I am so excited for the winter break! It will be a lot more fun snowboarding when the bars are open!
factchecker
So why can't we come and go as we please across the border?
Mr Kipling
A slow start but reasonably efficient system to get the public safely protected. I'd give them a solid 8 out of 10.
Jimizo
The majority of the population of Japan deserves credit.
As for the passengers…
Thomas Goodtime
I'd give them a 3/10.
Minus points for blowing their own trumpet far too much.
gakinotsukai
Yeah, let's take only G7 countries as comparison.
Otherwise Japan would be 26th behing Korea, Spain, Portugal, Chile, Denmark, Belgium, Ireland, Cambodia ...
gakinotsukai
Let's also mention we're only talking about the eligible population here ( 12 years old).
Hence it is normal countries with a younger population is less vaccinated.
A ranking of eligible vaccinated population would make more sense.
Reckless
Thank you Suga-san and Kono-san. You both carried the heaviest load then were thrown in the scrapheap, but I remember!