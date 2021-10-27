Over 70% fully vaccinated in Japan; among top 3 in G7

Over 70 percent of Japan's population has been fully inoculated against COVID-19, according to government data, ranking the country among the top three in the Group of Seven nations after an initially slow vaccine rollout.

Of Japan's population of 125 million, 70.1 percent had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to the government.

The inoculation rate is now almost on par with Italy, which is second only to Canada, where 72.65 percent of the total population had been vaccinated as of Oct 16.

G7 members the United States and Britain, which were initially far ahead of Japan in inoculating their populations, have seen their vaccination rates slow after reaching 60 percent.

Among people aged 65 and over in Japan, 90.4 percent had been fully vaccinated as of Monday, compared with 60.8 percent of people in their 30s, 57.0 percent in their 20s and 47.7 percent of those aged between 12 and 19.

A total of 185.98 million doses have been administered in the country, with 76.7 percent of the population having received at least one dose, the data showed.

© KYODO